The highly-anticipated 911 Dakar finally made its debut, and we're both joyful and sad. We're happy because it's everything we hoped for. The 2023 Dakar is powered by the turbocharged flat-six engine found in the Carrera GTS, mated to an eight-speed PDK transmission. Power is delivered to an all-wheel-drive system, and Porsche went through the trouble of designing new driving modes and launch control for loose surfaces. On the downside, it will be a limited-production car and not part of the 911 range. This immediately increases the value of the Dakar, which means the owners will be less inclined to drive them sideways down a soggy gravel road.

1 DAY AGO