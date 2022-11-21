Read full article on original website
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Twitter reactions to Oregon's stunning loss to Oregon State
Rivalry week brought one of the best matchups of the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry, as the Beavers battled back from a 34-10 deficit to defeat the Ducks 38-34 for their third loss of the season. The Ducks started strong and finished poorly, as the Oregon State offense steamrolled the...
Snap Judgments: Notre Dame @ USC
The two most disappointing aspects of the way the 38-27 loss to USC unfolded was Notre Dame’s inability to sustain a rushing attack and allowing USC’s Austin Jones to run wild. Not being able to stop Caleb Williams was pretty much a given going in. Of course, he took it to another level.
Live Updates: USC 31 Notre Dame 21; 4th Quarter
It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (8-3) will take on USC (10-1) inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. You can watch the game on ABC. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Follow live...
No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory on Saturday. The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed...
Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix will have to make a difficult decision in the next few days to weeks. Does he choose to play in Oregon's Bowl Game, sit out to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, and end his college career, or does he go and use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes due to the COVID year?
Oregon State rallies past Oregon inspiring recruits in attendance
Fans rushed the field in Corvallis early Saturday evening as No. 21 Oregon State rallied from a 31-10 deficit to knock off No. 9 Oregon 38-34. The Beavers have their first nine-win season since 2012 with an opportunity to win 10 for the first time since 2006. Guys in the...
Everything Dan Lanning said following the loss to Oregon State
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following the Ducks' loss to Oregon State. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's post-game press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and...
Instant Reactions from Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State
Corvallis, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks went into the final week of the regular season in control of their destiny and needed to beat the Beavers to get to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a fourth straight year. The Ducks failed to score more than three points in the fourth quarter for the second time in three weeks and it put them in a major bind.
WATCH: Pyne hits Deion Colzie for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter
Notre Dame started from the 25-yard line after the USC touchdown. This is a drive where the Irish absolutely need points. Audric Estime ran for 5 yards on first down. Estime then ran for 24 yards to the USC 46. On 1st and 10, Pyne hit Lorenzo Styles to the USC 30 for a gain of 16 yards. On 1st and 10, Pyne, alone in the backfield, rushed for 7 yards. On 2nd and 3, Pyne threw into the end zone and it was caught by Deion Colzie for the touchdown.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Caleb Williams, Third Down Failures Knock Out Notre Dame
LOS ANGELES — Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams ran for three scores and threw for another—evading and escaping Irish pass rushers and would-be tacklers throughout the contest’s 60 minutes—as No. 6 USC ran away from No. 15 Notre Dame, 38-27 at the Coliseum. Williams became USC’s all-time...
WATCH: Chase Cota recaps emotional loss to Oregon State
Hear from Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota as he talks about getting back onto the field following an injury that had him miss three games, his impact in the game, and then the emotions of a tough loss to the Beavers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from the 38-34 loss at Oregon State
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's 38-34 loss at the hands of Oregon State. The Ducks led the game 31-10 in the third quarter and 34-17 in the fourth quarter and yet still found a way to lose this game. He talks about how it happened and how the Ducks can try and respond.
WATCH: Jonathan Smith recaps No. 21 Oregon State's 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon
One of the most improbable, impressive, and simply remarkable comebacks in Oregon State football history saw the No. 21 ranked Beavers erase a 21-point deficit against No. 9 Oregon in a 38-34 victory at Reser Stadium. After the score went final, head coach Jonathan Smith fielded questions during the postgame...
Photos from Oregon's agonizing collapse in Corvallis
Oregon dropped its third game of the 2022 season with an agonizing 38-34 loss to No. 22 Oregon State on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture the action.
WATCH: Defensive players recap No. 21 Oregon State's 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon
One of the most improbable, impressive, and simply remarkable comebacks in Oregon State football history saw the No. 21 ranked Beavers erase a 21-point deficit against No. 9 Oregon in a 38-34 victory at Reser Stadium. After the score went final, defensive lineman Simon Sandberg, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and...
WATCH: Fighting Irish trim the USC lead after Logan Diggs touchdown
After the USC score, Notre Dame started from its own 25 to begin the fourth quarter. On 1st and 10, Drew Pyne hit Michael Mayer for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Pyne hit Mayer for 6 more yards and a first down. On 1st and 10, Pyne threw his first incomplete pass of the night, as the ball fell just short of Lorenzo Styles downfield. On 2nd and 10, Pyne found Jayden Thomas for 18 yards. On 1st and 10 from the USC 46, Pyne avoided a sack, slipped, but then found Braden Lenzy downfield for a nice gain of 25 yards to the USC 21. On 1st and 10, Pyne threw it into the end zone, it was nearly intercepted, but USC was called for holding. On 1st and 10 from the USC 11, Chris Tyree took the handoff for 6 yards to the 5-yard line. Tyree limped off after the hit. On 2nd and 4 from the 5, Logan Diggs ran up the middle into the end zone.
