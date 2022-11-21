After the USC score, Notre Dame started from its own 25 to begin the fourth quarter. On 1st and 10, Drew Pyne hit Michael Mayer for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Pyne hit Mayer for 6 more yards and a first down. On 1st and 10, Pyne threw his first incomplete pass of the night, as the ball fell just short of Lorenzo Styles downfield. On 2nd and 10, Pyne found Jayden Thomas for 18 yards. On 1st and 10 from the USC 46, Pyne avoided a sack, slipped, but then found Braden Lenzy downfield for a nice gain of 25 yards to the USC 21. On 1st and 10, Pyne threw it into the end zone, it was nearly intercepted, but USC was called for holding. On 1st and 10 from the USC 11, Chris Tyree took the handoff for 6 yards to the 5-yard line. Tyree limped off after the hit. On 2nd and 4 from the 5, Logan Diggs ran up the middle into the end zone.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO