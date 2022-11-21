ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Snap Judgments: Notre Dame @ USC

The two most disappointing aspects of the way the 38-27 loss to USC unfolded was Notre Dame’s inability to sustain a rushing attack and allowing USC’s Austin Jones to run wild. Not being able to stop Caleb Williams was pretty much a given going in. Of course, he took it to another level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Live Updates: USC 31 Notre Dame 21; 4th Quarter

It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (8-3) will take on USC (10-1) inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. You can watch the game on ABC. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Follow live...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory on Saturday. The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed...
CORVALLIS, OR
Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix will have to make a difficult decision in the next few days to weeks. Does he choose to play in Oregon's Bowl Game, sit out to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, and end his college career, or does he go and use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes due to the COVID year?
EUGENE, OR
Everything Dan Lanning said following the loss to Oregon State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following the Ducks' loss to Oregon State. Here's a complete transcript of Lanning's post-game press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and...
CORVALLIS, OR
Instant Reactions from Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State

Corvallis, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks went into the final week of the regular season in control of their destiny and needed to beat the Beavers to get to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a fourth straight year. The Ducks failed to score more than three points in the fourth quarter for the second time in three weeks and it put them in a major bind.
EUGENE, OR
WATCH: Pyne hits Deion Colzie for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter

Notre Dame started from the 25-yard line after the USC touchdown. This is a drive where the Irish absolutely need points. Audric Estime ran for 5 yards on first down. Estime then ran for 24 yards to the USC 46. On 1st and 10, Pyne hit Lorenzo Styles to the USC 30 for a gain of 16 yards. On 1st and 10, Pyne, alone in the backfield, rushed for 7 yards. On 2nd and 3, Pyne threw into the end zone and it was caught by Deion Colzie for the touchdown.
NOTRE DAME, IN
PODCAST: Making sense of Oregon's shocking loss at Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks saw a three-score lead against rival Oregon State evaporate by the legs of Oregon State's rushing attack and the Ducks fell 38-34 to close out the regular season 9-3 on the year. What do we make of this loss? How did it happen? What mistakes did the Ducks make? What's next for Oregon? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all on this postgame edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
EUGENE, OR
Caleb Williams, Third Down Failures Knock Out Notre Dame

LOS ANGELES — Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams ran for three scores and threw for another—evading and escaping Irish pass rushers and would-be tacklers throughout the contest’s 60 minutes—as No. 6 USC ran away from No. 15 Notre Dame, 38-27 at the Coliseum. Williams became USC’s all-time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WATCH: Chase Cota recaps emotional loss to Oregon State

Hear from Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota as he talks about getting back onto the field following an injury that had him miss three games, his impact in the game, and then the emotions of a tough loss to the Beavers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
CORVALLIS, OR
WATCH: Fighting Irish trim the USC lead after Logan Diggs touchdown

After the USC score, Notre Dame started from its own 25 to begin the fourth quarter. On 1st and 10, Drew Pyne hit Michael Mayer for 5 yards. On 2nd and 5, Pyne hit Mayer for 6 more yards and a first down. On 1st and 10, Pyne threw his first incomplete pass of the night, as the ball fell just short of Lorenzo Styles downfield. On 2nd and 10, Pyne found Jayden Thomas for 18 yards. On 1st and 10 from the USC 46, Pyne avoided a sack, slipped, but then found Braden Lenzy downfield for a nice gain of 25 yards to the USC 21. On 1st and 10, Pyne threw it into the end zone, it was nearly intercepted, but USC was called for holding. On 1st and 10 from the USC 11, Chris Tyree took the handoff for 6 yards to the 5-yard line. Tyree limped off after the hit. On 2nd and 4 from the 5, Logan Diggs ran up the middle into the end zone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
