247Sports

Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports

Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away

The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Bo Nix updates his health ahead of Oregon State Game

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix provides more insight into his road to recovery from an ankle injury two weeks ago, how he got through the game against Utah, and the challenges he and Oregon's offense will face on Saturday at Oregon State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU

West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'

Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Prister’s Thursday Thoughts

With a victory over USC Saturday night in the Los Angeles Coliseum, Marcus Freeman’s record versus ranked teams at the time of the game would rise to 4-1. Notre Dame defeated No. 4 Clemson in early November. A shot at the No. 6 Trojans beckons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0

Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday

Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
