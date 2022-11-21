Read full article on original website
247Sports
Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports
Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away
The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
WATCH: Bo Nix updates his health ahead of Oregon State Game
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix provides more insight into his road to recovery from an ankle injury two weeks ago, how he got through the game against Utah, and the challenges he and Oregon's offense will face on Saturday at Oregon State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
247Sports
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
Lanning provides injury updates heading into rivalry week against No. 22 Oregon State
Oregon is certainly not the only team dealing with the injury bug as the regular season draws to a close. Still, many main players remain questionable as the Ducks head to Corvallis this weekend. Starting center Alex Forsyth did not dress for last weekend's matchup against Utah. Fellow offensive linemen...
TCU, Sonny Dykes are putting these recruits on flip watch
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins look at the big names TCU is looking to flip and add to their 2023 recruiting class.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'
Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson on USC Film, Fixes, Bouncing Back and Cal
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked Monday after practice about what he saw on the USC film, the corrections from that game, coming back from a loss like that while having one less day of preparation and Cal's defense.
South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities
South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
247Sports
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
CJ Fredrick explains why Kentucky's continuity is lacking despite Bahamas trip
The main reason John Calipari believes Kentucky (3-2) has struggled early, resulting in losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga, is because his team has not "practiced together" enough. "The biggest thing that happened to us offensively is we couldn't run anything because we had one or two guys, we haven't...
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Prister’s Thursday Thoughts
With a victory over USC Saturday night in the Los Angeles Coliseum, Marcus Freeman’s record versus ranked teams at the time of the game would rise to 4-1. Notre Dame defeated No. 4 Clemson in early November. A shot at the No. 6 Trojans beckons.
247Sports
Blake Corum injury update before Michigan at Ohio State football seemingly leaked by Wolverines OL
Blake Corum's injury did not receive an update from Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh this week, ahead of Saturday's game at Ohio State, but Wolverines offensive lineman Ryan Hayes may have had a slip of the tongue. In his assertion of the offense, he made it sound like U-M was preparing to be without the star running back.
Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0
Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday
Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
247Sports
