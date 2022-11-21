Read full article on original website
KTNV
One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
news3lv.com
One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
news3lv.com
One dead, one critically injured following three vehicle crash in southwest valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following a southwest valley crash that critically injured another person. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and Red Hills Road near Summerlin. According to police, a 2003 Nissan Altima was traveling south...
50-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Clark County Police Department reported a three-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Fort Apache Road in Summerlin just before 11 p.m. According to the officials, a Nissan Altima hit a median on the road and then collided with two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-15 pickup.
news3lv.com
Homicide investigation underway in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas. On Saturday evening, authorities reported to the 4800 block of Ballantine near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian critically injured following crash near Boulder Station Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A pedestrian is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night. The incident happened at around 7 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Lamb Boulevard on the east side of town. According to police, a 2001 Kia Sportage was traveling northbound on Lamb Blvd when...
Motorcycle crash blocks Eastern Avenue in Henderson
Southbound Eastern Avenue is closed between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Ione Road as investigators work at the scene of a crash.
Police investigate homicide that left one dead near West Hassell Avenue
Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of one person near West Hassell Avenue Saturday night.
news3lv.com
Police investigate altercation that leaves one person dead near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Wednesday evening. The incident happened on November 23 at around 6:36 p.m. near the 700 block of North 11th Street in downtown Las Vegas. According to police, officers responded to...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after stabbing near Bonanza, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 700 block of N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway. When police arrived,...
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
news3lv.com
One man dead after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the North Las Vegas area. North Las Vegas Police reported to the 3100 block of Plumwood near Cheyenne & Pecos around 10 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be in his...
news3lv.com
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the area of South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved one vehicle and one motorcycle. Both drivers were transported to the...
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in fast food drive-thru shooting, no arrests
Police are investigating a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the hit and run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard bike lane, east of Halston Street. A Ford...
Police barricade shuts down Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas valley
SWAT and crisis negotiators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were on scene in the 5000 block of Hayward Avenue, between Tropicana and Hacienda avenues.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run crash in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning the in west valley. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, officers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on Lake mead east of Halston.
Police: Suspect shoots, kills neighbor due to car blocking driveway
LAS VEGAS — A man is facing murder charges in Nevada after police said he shot and killed his neighbor during an argument over parking. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Robert Salone on murder charges on Nov. 22. Christopher Allen...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon. Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated that the accident happened on MLK Boulevard’s 1200 block, north of Washington Avenue at around 12:56 p.m. Authorities confirmed that 3 vehicles were involved in the...
