cbs12.com
22 people, including multiple children rescued from makeshift boat off of Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — 22 people, including multiple children were pulled from a makeshift boat early Monday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard said a good Samaritan saw the boat near Rodriguez Key, east of Key Largo. Rescue crews said they spent the next few hours battling six to...
cw34.com
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
wqcs.org
SLC Sheriff's Office - Not Yet Clear Where the Migrant Boat Came From
Fort Pierce - Monday November 21, 2022: Its not yet clear where the power boat carrying 25 Creole speaking migrants that grounded against a dock out on the South Causeway last week came from. In all, twenty-two men and woman, along with three children, apparently fleeing the chaos in Haiti,...
More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded sailboat before it hit a sandbar in the Florida Keys on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A good Samaritan reported the vessel to Key West watch standers at around 5 a.m. local time, the Coast Guard's 7th District tweeted.
cbs12.com
3 suspects in dozens of catalytic converter thefts identified and on the loose
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities from three law enforcement agencies identified a trio believed responsible for dozens of catalytic converter thefts, from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. Now, they’re asking for help catching Ousman Bobb, 27, Angel Corea, 27, and Cortrell Williams, 25. St....
cbs12.com
Sunny and warm Thanksgiving forecast
It's another foggy start to the morning, but our Thanksgiving forecast looks great overall. Temperatures are near 70 degrees this morning, with some spots even dropping into the upper 60s. We're mostly dry, but there is a lot of fog developing again. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for...
cbs12.com
U.S. Marshals find man who fled New York for Indian River County to avoid arrest
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man thought he could get away from law enforcement after he fled from New York to Indian River County. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task received information that Anthony Terenzi was wanted in New York but fled to Indian River County.
cbs12.com
Coastal erosion from Hurricanes Nicole and Ian likely to impact wildlife through 2023
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The significant beach erosion along much of Florida’s coastline caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole will impact more than man-made structures - or people in general. This kind of erosion may not be a good thing for wildlife, and though the two...
WOKV.com
Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge Deputies said that when they arrested the suspect, he had two guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and bottles filled with an unknown liquid. (NCD)
Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole
Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
KRMG
Florida sheriff’s deputy struck, killed by passing vehicle during traffic stop
Florida sheriff’s deputy struck, killed by passing vehicle during traffic stop The deputy was rushed to a Punta Gorda hospital and died, Sheriff Bill Prummell said. (NCD)
wqcs.org
SLC Sheriff: State Attorney Declines Prosecution in the Death of Joseph Warren Tenore
St. Lucie County - Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida has declined prosecution in the death of Joseph Warren Tenore. Their decision was based on "strong evidence" that supports a stand your ground...
WESH
Central Florida parents warn others after 2-year-old son's tragic drowning death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's an alarming statistic: the leading killer of children younger than age four is drowning. A local first responder is working to prevent these untimely deaths after his own toddler died by drowning. "Losing a child is never something that any parent ever should go through...
wqcs.org
Mets Organization Helps Distribute Holiday Meals Today at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: Treasure Coast Treasure Coast Food Bank and the Mets Organization will be distributing holiday meals to people in St. Lucie County at Clover Park on Monday, Nov. 21 from 8-11 a.m. or until the food runs out. About 750 households are expected...
Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
A normal day at the beach turned into a lost and found hunt after a man unearthed a diamond ring worth $40,000.
Diamond ring worth $40,000 found on beach in St. Augustine, returned to owner just miles away
A normal day at the beach turned into a lost and found hunt after a man unearthed a diamond ring worth $40,000.
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
cbs12.com
$2.5 billion in property unclaimed in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The holidays are just around the corner, and there is a lot of unclaimed property in Florida. In a press release, Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced there is currently $2.5 billon in assets waiting to be claimed. To help residents recover their lost...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
