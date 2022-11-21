ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Sunny and warm Thanksgiving forecast

It's another foggy start to the morning, but our Thanksgiving forecast looks great overall. Temperatures are near 70 degrees this morning, with some spots even dropping into the upper 60s. We're mostly dry, but there is a lot of fog developing again. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

$2.5 billion in property unclaimed in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The holidays are just around the corner, and there is a lot of unclaimed property in Florida. In a press release, Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced there is currently $2.5 billon in assets waiting to be claimed. To help residents recover their lost...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy