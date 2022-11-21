Read full article on original website
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Woman dead, man in critical condition after crash in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Tuesday. Investigators say the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives say a white...
Damage, fluid trail, video: Police describe how they caught suspect in deadly hit-and-run
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver has been arrested after a deadly hit and run in Palm Springs over the weekend, and it didn’t take police very long to find the suspect. Police said the victim was lying in the center of the intersection of 10th Avenue...
Photos: Car crashes into fire truck on I-95, driver hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after he collided into a Martin County fire truck on I-95. The crew on the truck was helping crash victims when that second crash happened. Martin County Fire Rescue said first responders were working on the highway's shoulder...
Northbound lanes blocked on Florida Turnpike after fatal crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — All northbound lanes are closed on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before mile marker 78 after the Glades Road exit. FHP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic is backed up to mile...
Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
2nd person dead after early morning shooting, 22-year-old suspect under arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after a deadly early morning shooting outside West Palm Beach, and there are more victims than first reported. Late Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said four people had been shot at about 6:30 a.m. on Snead Circle, in the Lake Belvedere Estates area.
Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
Body of missing Florida woman found identified, husband charged with her murder: Sheriff
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a missing woman has been found and identified after detectives said her husband was charged with her murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio and 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco filed for divorce when she later vanished on Nov. 10. A missing person person alert was issued for her on Saturday, Nov. 12.
'Unwanted guest' charged after 'not buying anything,' 'talking to himself,' refusing to go
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing 10 criminal charges after sheriff's deputies said he wouldn't leave a grocery store and then gave them a hard time while being arrested. The deputy who wrote the arrest report was working backup and got to the Publix on Seminole Pratt...
'Extremely strenuous job:' Martin County Sheriff's Office struggles to hire dispatchers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The police shortage is being felt around the country, and the effects are being felt in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. And the dispatchers who are taking emergency calls are also experiencing those shortages, many departments have mandated dispatchers work overtime to keep up with these calls.
330 meals distributed to homeless in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, and one local deli is working to make sure homeless people in our area have an appropriate meal for turkey day. Staff and volunteers with Joshua Deli and Catering, managed by social services organization The Lord's Place,...
Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
Drug dealer involved in 2018 murder sentenced more than 4 years later
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man indicted for a 2018 drug-related murder has finally been sentenced to prison. Deon Motel McCorvey, 22, was indicted for the death of William T. Woody in 2019. After that, McCorvey faced a total of 11 criminal charges including first-degree murder, sale of...
Woman without custody arrested for trying to take 2 children from daycare facility
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A disturbance at a childcare facility ended with a woman trying to pick up children getting picked up by a detective. It happened in West Palm Beach, at a daycare on 48th Street, east of Australian Avenue. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
Man with Alzheimer's found, Silver Alert canceled
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The sheriff's office said Charles Greenwalt has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's. Deputies said Charles Greenwalt, 76, was last seen in Lake Worth on Monday, driving...
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
