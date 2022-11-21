Las Vegas (KSNV) — The season of giving is here, and one local shelter is looking to provide necessary items to those in need with the community's help. The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, encourages the community to donate wish list items, gift cards, and everyday staples for the individuals and families spending the holidays at the shelter.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO