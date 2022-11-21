ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

Local organizations host 'Polar Express' toy giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are wrapping up their presents to give back at the community's upcoming toy drive. Victory Outreach East Las Vegas and I Love My City are joining together to host the Polar Express Toy Giveaway on December 24. Guests are welcome to drop off donations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southern Nevada Salvation Army seeks support in holiday toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is seeking support to provide for more than 3,000 children this holiday season. From December 12 - 17, volunteers will be spreading Christmas cheer and distributing presents throughout the valley. The organization is seeking the community's help in its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Silverton Casino kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered around the tree to kick off the Christmas season at Silverton Casino!. The tree lighting ceremony took center stage Friday night as guests joined in with Christmas cheer. Guests also got a taste of the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and cookies while...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Magical Forest returns to Opportunity Village for 2022 holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's full steam ahead to Christmas!. Opportunity Village's Magical Forest opens Friday, November 25, at 5:30 p.m. It's a field full of holiday fun and tradition for 31 years, and even a train that winds through the park. Children...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Santa's Experience kicks off at Tivoli Village

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa Clause is coming to town at the Tivoli Village!. Santa's Experience kicks off on Saturday, November 26 with an icy winter wonderland for the community. Families are invited to step inside the sleigh and take a look at the Grinch, Santa's workshop, nutcrackers, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Shade Tree looks to collect holiday donations for those in need

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The season of giving is here, and one local shelter is looking to provide necessary items to those in need with the community's help. The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, encourages the community to donate wish list items, gift cards, and everyday staples for the individuals and families spending the holidays at the shelter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Help local cats in need this upcoming Giving Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Giving Tuesday is around the corner, and those looking to give back can help out some local furry friends in need of medical assistance. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions provides help to cats looking for forever homes, like Bowe, who was recently brought in along with his siblings after their owner passed away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Inflation impacts Catholic Charities ahead of holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation impacted Catholic Charities this year as it secured food for its annual Thanksgiving feast. The organization prepared 1,000 pounds of food to mark its 57th year serving Thanksgiving feasts to the community. This year the organization says the costs have increased with turkeys being...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gifts to buy this holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is officially over, and you know what that means?. Today is Black Friday and Cyber Monday is just a few days away. Joining us to share some great gift ideas to pick up on Cyber Monday and Black Friday is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada shoppers are expected to spend big bucks over the holiday season despite concerns with inflation. The Retail Association of Nevada expects more than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend and forecasts consumer retail sales in Nevada to grow by 8% during the holiday shopping season to reach a record $6.5 billion.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment offers Black Friday deals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to spend their holidays with a night of live entertainment from Cirque du Soleil. The Cirque du Soleil entertainment group is offering a rare Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal for six of its local shows. Guests can purchase tickets for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

92 years ago gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ninety-two years ago, on Nov. 26 1930, legalized gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip. The Red Rooster was the first nightclub to open its doors to the public in Southern Nevada. The nightclub used to stand right where The Mirage is currently...
LAS VEGAS, NV

