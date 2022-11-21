Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could snap three-year UFC hiatus with title fight in Las VegasJalyn SmootLas Vegas, NV
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Local organizations host 'Polar Express' toy giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are wrapping up their presents to give back at the community's upcoming toy drive. Victory Outreach East Las Vegas and I Love My City are joining together to host the Polar Express Toy Giveaway on December 24. Guests are welcome to drop off donations...
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada Salvation Army seeks support in holiday toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is seeking support to provide for more than 3,000 children this holiday season. From December 12 - 17, volunteers will be spreading Christmas cheer and distributing presents throughout the valley. The organization is seeking the community's help in its...
news3lv.com
Enchant celebrates Bright Friday with 4 million light installation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It may be Black Friday, but Enchant is lighting up the night to celebrate Bright Friday. Enchant is kicking off the inaugural event at 6 p.m. tonight at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Guests can take a step on the ice and join the community in...
news3lv.com
Silverton Casino kicks off holiday season with tree lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered around the tree to kick off the Christmas season at Silverton Casino!. The tree lighting ceremony took center stage Friday night as guests joined in with Christmas cheer. Guests also got a taste of the holiday spirit with hot cocoa and cookies while...
news3lv.com
Magical Forest returns to Opportunity Village for 2022 holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's full steam ahead to Christmas!. Opportunity Village's Magical Forest opens Friday, November 25, at 5:30 p.m. It's a field full of holiday fun and tradition for 31 years, and even a train that winds through the park. Children...
news3lv.com
Santa's Experience kicks off at Tivoli Village
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa Clause is coming to town at the Tivoli Village!. Santa's Experience kicks off on Saturday, November 26 with an icy winter wonderland for the community. Families are invited to step inside the sleigh and take a look at the Grinch, Santa's workshop, nutcrackers, and...
news3lv.com
The Shade Tree looks to collect holiday donations for those in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The season of giving is here, and one local shelter is looking to provide necessary items to those in need with the community's help. The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors and their children, encourages the community to donate wish list items, gift cards, and everyday staples for the individuals and families spending the holidays at the shelter.
news3lv.com
Help local cats in need this upcoming Giving Tuesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Giving Tuesday is around the corner, and those looking to give back can help out some local furry friends in need of medical assistance. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions provides help to cats looking for forever homes, like Bowe, who was recently brought in along with his siblings after their owner passed away.
news3lv.com
Calling all whisky lovers, WhiskyFest is coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to sample some of the world's best whiskies? WhiskyFest is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas. WhiskyFest will be on Dec. 2, with the VIP entrance set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the grand tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
news3lv.com
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
news3lv.com
Inflation impacts Catholic Charities ahead of holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation impacted Catholic Charities this year as it secured food for its annual Thanksgiving feast. The organization prepared 1,000 pounds of food to mark its 57th year serving Thanksgiving feasts to the community. This year the organization says the costs have increased with turkeys being...
news3lv.com
Treasure Island casino to host hiring event for massage therapists, fountain works, & more
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Treasure Island (TI) Las Vegas is looking to hire dozens of people to fill open hospitality jobs within its property during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside TI’s Antilles Banquet Room on the 1st floor.
news3lv.com
Gifts to buy this holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is officially over, and you know what that means?. Today is Black Friday and Cyber Monday is just a few days away. Joining us to share some great gift ideas to pick up on Cyber Monday and Black Friday is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Fire Department celebrates Thanksgiving with family
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department invited their families to carve the turkey and set plates inside the station this Thanksgiving. The Fire Station 51 crew cooked their feast from scratch and shared all the fixings with their loved ones. Captain Jay Ward has been...
news3lv.com
New food service vending machine dispensing fresh meals to students at UNLV 24/7
Las Vegas (KSNV) — When you think of vending machines, you think of getting chips or candy, but a new kind of machine at UNLV offers a hot meal anytime or at night. Just Baked Smart Bistro has set up a new cashless kiosk inside the UNLV campus, providing students all access to hot fresh meals during any hour of the day.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Mirage secret garden closure, Cirque du Soleil
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your big entertainment news for Las Vegas this week is here. The Review Journal's man-about-town columnist, John Katsilometes, joins me now to break it all down.
news3lv.com
More than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada shoppers are expected to spend big bucks over the holiday season despite concerns with inflation. The Retail Association of Nevada expects more than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend and forecasts consumer retail sales in Nevada to grow by 8% during the holiday shopping season to reach a record $6.5 billion.
news3lv.com
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment offers Black Friday deals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to spend their holidays with a night of live entertainment from Cirque du Soleil. The Cirque du Soleil entertainment group is offering a rare Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal for six of its local shows. Guests can purchase tickets for...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue release Thanksgiving fire numbers following the holiday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) has released new fire numbers following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to officials, LVFR responded to six structure fires, three smoke investigations, and fourteen outside fires Thursday night. It was unclear how extensive the damages were and if any injuries...
news3lv.com
92 years ago gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ninety-two years ago, on Nov. 26 1930, legalized gaming got its start on the Las Vegas Strip. The Red Rooster was the first nightclub to open its doors to the public in Southern Nevada. The nightclub used to stand right where The Mirage is currently...
Comments / 0