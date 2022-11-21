Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Meta researchers create AI that masters Diplomacy, tricking human players
On Tuesday, Meta AI announced the development of Cicero, which it claims is the first AI to achieve human-level performance in the strategic board game Diplomacy. It's a notable achievement because the game requires deep interpersonal negotiation skills, which implies that Cicero has obtained a certain mastery of language necessary to win the game.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
IGN
First 20 Minutes of Gungrave GORE Gameplay
Here’s the first 20 minutes of gameplay of the brand new Gungrave game, Gungrave G.O.R.E, running on a PS5. Gungrave GORE is a third-person action shooter where you control Grave, the hired killer made so popular from the anime. Shoot, grab, bash, and blow up enemies by the hundreds as you work to make your kills as stylish as possible, set against the backdrop of a futuristic mafia crime story.
IGN
I've Never Played World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Ft. Bajheera)
Everyone remembers taking their first few steps on Azeroth... except for newcomer to the game Max Scoville. Thankfully, to celebrate the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, WoW legend Bajheera is helping Max get up to speed on all the things he needs to know before spreading his wings and taking flight in the new World of Warcraft expansion: Dragonflight.
Disco Elysium's elevator pitch: 'the greatest fantasy setting ever conceived'
One of the game's creators shares how a masterpiece began.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
Suspicious: Marvin the Martian joins Multiversus just as Bugs Bunny gets nerfed
"Oh, drat these computers."
Meta's latest AI agent beat humans in 'Diplomacy'
An artificial intelligence agent created by Meta has become the first to achieve "human-level performance" in an online version of "Diplomacy," a strategy game that utilizes natural language negotiation and tactical coordination among players. These findings were published in the Science Journal Tuesday and set a new benchmark for AI. Meta's agent, Cicero, was able to pass as a human player against 82 participants. The games took place between August...
hellosolar.info
Playstation and imagin team up to develop video games in the metaverse
The digital services platform ‘imagin’promoted by CaixaBank, and PlayStationthrough PlayStation España and PlayStation Talents, have jointly organized a ‘hackathon’ to develop virtual reality video games.. The imaginMetaHackwhich will be held this coming Saturday, November 26th at the imaginCafé in Barcelona.Its main objective is to promote innovation in the videogame sector and in the universe of the metaverse.
Oculus creator invents VR headset that will kill you in real life if you die in a game
Are we secretly living through an episode of Black Mirror? Judging by this new VR headset that has the power to murder you, we'd argue yes
IGN
The Callisto Protocol: Several Death Animations Are Locked Behind Season Pass
Striking Distance Studios has announced the contents of The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass, revealing that several player death animations are locked behind the additional purchase. As reported by VGC, the game's Steam page was updated to include the Season Pass's contents, revealing that 13 kill animations (that have been a...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Easter Egg Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War Ragnarok has an Easter Egg that seemingly makes the events of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale canon. For those that don't know, Sony tried to rival Super Smash Brothers with its own fighting game starring its wide array of franchise icons with a game called PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in November 2012 and received decent, but not amazing reviews from critics. By June 2013, the game had sold a million copies, but it wasn't enough to justify continuing the series with a sequel or DLC, much to the dismay of those who enjoyed the fighting game. The game has since garnered a bit of a cult following, but there's no indication that Sony plans to bring the series back.
cryptobriefing.com
Who Is the FTX Hacker? On-Chain Clues Shed Light on the Situation
FTX was hacked on November 12 following the exchange's bankruptcy filing. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it ordered the transfer of the funds to an external wallet. On-chain data suggests that the bulk of the haul was seized by a nefarious actor rather...
cryptobriefing.com
US Intellectual Property Office Grants Full Patent Approval for Rewarded Video by Verasity
Verasity, an open-ledger ecosystem designed to provide rewarded video services and prevent advertising fraud, announced today that it has received full patent approval for its rewarded video system and method in the United States (with international priority). The patent approval represents Verasity’s most significant milestone in protecting and licensing its rewarded video technology to date.
ComicBook
Steam Finally Adding One of 2020's Most Popular Games
PC players who use Valve's Steam platform are finally going to be able to buy and play one of the most popular games that launched back in 2020. For a prolonged period of time, video game publisher Ubisoft has chosen to only release its titles on PC via its own Ubisoft Connect launcher. And while fans have called for this trend to come to an end, Ubisoft has largely opted to stay the course with its decision for the time being. Luckily, after so many requests, one of the most popular Ubisoft titles of the past couple of years will be landing on Steam early next month.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Is More Than Just a Visual Upgrade - IGN Daily Fix
CD Projekt Red has finally shared gameplay footage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions, also revealing every upgrade coming to the next-gen version of the 2015 RPG. Striking Distance Studios has announced the contents of The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass will have several player death animations locked behind a paywall. Studio Onoma, formerly known as Square Enix Montreal, announced that it will be removing several games from the App Store and Google Play Store, including Deus Ex Go, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, Arena Battle Champions, and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have worked out how to jumpscare each other in co-op
This is why we can't have nice things
Deus Ex GO, Hitman Sniper and More Former Square Enix Montreal Games to Shut Down
Yesterday, Studio Onoma (formally Square Enix Montreal) announced that a number of mobile titles would be shutting down on Jan. 4, 2023.
