Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats.
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Voices: Why are politicians unwilling to acknowledge the truth about migration?
Today’s immigration figures show the highest levels of net migration since records began, at about half a million over the year to June. Overwhelmingly, this reflects rising inflows from outside the EU. Unsurprisingly, this has already generated some hysterical reactions from the usual suspects. However, given trends in visas over the period analysed, it’s not a great surprise. Record immigration is driven by special factors, not least the reopening of travel and the economy post-pandemic, and inflows from Ukraine (and to some extent Hong Kong). Moreover, the ONS has also changed its mind about what happened during the...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
CHESAPEAKE, VA. — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers were...
EU frets over Twitter job losses as hate speech grows
The European Union on Thursday expressed concern about layoffs at Twitter since its takeover by Elon Musk, after the reported closure of the tech firm's lobbying office in Brussels. Concerns at Twitter's post-takeover direction intensified Thursday with the Financial Times reporting that the company has dismantled its Brussels office, following the departure of executives in charge of efforts to comply with the EU's online rules.
EXPLAINER: What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow's budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The cap is set to take effect on Dec. 5, the same day the...
France takes 1st step to add abortion right to constitution
PARIS (AP) – Lawmakers in France’s lower house of parliament have adopted a bill that would enshrine abortion rights in the country’s constitution. It is the first step in a lengthy and uncertain legislative battle prompted by the rollback of abortion rights in the United States. After the measure was approved Thursday by the National […]
Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in the cold and dark
Ukraine battled Thursday to reconnect water and electricity services to millions of people cut off after Russia launched dozens of cruise missiles that battered Ukraine's already crippled electricity grid. Ukraine accused Russian forces of launching around 70 cruise missiles as well as drones in attacks that left 10 dead and around 50 wounded.
Treasury releases more details of Russian oil price cap plan
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department released new details Tuesday of its long-awaited plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the U.S. and its allies are still finalizing how much they'll pay for petroleum exports that have helped fund the war in Ukraine. The new guidance is...
State: New York's first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
ALBANY, N.Y. — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses...
VP Harris urges defense of sovereignty in South China Sea
PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES — Vice President Kamala Harris urged countries on Tuesday to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which has been challenged by China, and said Washington would press an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the disputed waters.
Report: Welding sparked central China fire that killed 38
BEIJING — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze that tore through...
Feds offer $1B to keep California's last nuclear plant open
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday announced preliminary approval to spend up to $1.1 billion to help keep California's last operating nuclear power plant running, even as officials turned down a request for financial aid to restart a closed nuclear plant in Michigan. The Energy Department said it...
Global shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries
TOKYO — Global shares gained Thursday, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate raises was countered by some uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions in China. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% in early trading to 6,685.49, while Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 14,474.23. Britain's FTSE...
Australia ratifies free trade deals with India and Britain
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — Australia’s Parliament passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain on Tuesday, leaving those partner nations to bring the deals into force. The deals are crucial for Australia to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market to India and to Britain’s need to...
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
BERLIN — Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves although the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday. Fatih Birol said that, barring unforeseen events,...
Dubai airport chief says passengers top pre-pandemic level
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Dubai International Airport passenger numbers surpassed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, the airport’s chief executive said, causing the airport to revise its annual forecast by another 1 million passengers. Paul Griffiths, who oversees the world’s busiest airport, told The...
