Buffalo city worker killed by truck during snow removal

A Buffalo city employee was killed Wednesday while working to remove record snowfall in Western New York. NBC reports a municipal worker was fatally struck by a high loader truck at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in South Buffalo. The truck was moving in reverse to drop a load of snow into a dump truck, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
Buffalo’s Biggest All-Local Holiday Market Happens Over 3 Full Days

This Thanksgiving weekend Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will take place over three full days at the historic Buffalo Powerhouse venue. The event will feature Buffalo and WNY’s best local vendors showcasing gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, and attendees will be able to enjoy free samples from local booze makers, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, baked goods, and more as they shop.
Code Blue 32 in effect Friday and Saturday in Buffalo and Southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Code Blue 32 tonight 11/25 & daytime 11/26 in the City of Buffalo & Southern Erie County. Code Blue" is the City of Buffalo’s emergency weather safety plan that provides outreach, transportation, shelter and a warm meal to Buffalo's homeless population on evenings when temperatures and wind chill fall to 15 degrees or below from November 15 to March 15.
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market

The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
Why Buffalo got so much snow last weekend

This article was originally featured on The Conversation. It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm, like the Buffalo area saw over the weekend, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called...
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project

Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
Buffalo’s indoor pools remain closed for rest of week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo says the Lovejoy and Cazenovia indoor pools will stay closed for the rest of the week. They were already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The city says the pools will be reopened on Monday at 8 a.m.
