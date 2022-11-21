Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
More Fake Twitter Accounts Are Fooling People In Buffalo
While the folks who are creating these accounts may be doing so all in good fun, if you're not paying attention to what you're seeing it may pose a danger to people. More fallout from the continued deregulation of Twitter is starting to have a larger impact on Buffalo and Western New York.
Buffalo city worker killed by truck during snow removal
A Buffalo city employee was killed Wednesday while working to remove record snowfall in Western New York. NBC reports a municipal worker was fatally struck by a high loader truck at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in South Buffalo. The truck was moving in reverse to drop a load of snow into a dump truck, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
buffalobeerleague.com
Buffalo’s Biggest All-Local Holiday Market Happens Over 3 Full Days
This Thanksgiving weekend Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will take place over three full days at the historic Buffalo Powerhouse venue. The event will feature Buffalo and WNY’s best local vendors showcasing gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, and attendees will be able to enjoy free samples from local booze makers, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, baked goods, and more as they shop.
wutv29.com
Code Blue 32 in effect Friday and Saturday in Buffalo and Southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Code Blue 32 tonight 11/25 & daytime 11/26 in the City of Buffalo & Southern Erie County. Code Blue" is the City of Buffalo’s emergency weather safety plan that provides outreach, transportation, shelter and a warm meal to Buffalo's homeless population on evenings when temperatures and wind chill fall to 15 degrees or below from November 15 to March 15.
buffalorising.com
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market
The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
Why Buffalo got so much snow last weekend
This article was originally featured on The Conversation. It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm, like the Buffalo area saw over the weekend, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called...
Top Shoveling Tips To Power Through A Buffalo Winter
Snovember has arrived with a bang and considering that we have tons of snow to deal with now, it might make sense to make sure we're using the proper technique to get that snow off the ground. Following sound tips when shoveling snow can go a long way to help...
Hazardous Weather Warning, Flooding Is Possible This Weekend In WNY
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning for Buffalo and Western New York this weekend. Buffalo and WNY were pummeled with snow during the historic lake effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service Eastern Region provided updated totals as of 1 pm yesterday, Sunday, November 21, 2022,
buffalorising.com
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
Common Council president Pridgen says Buffalo's snow storm response will be addressed at Tuesday's meeting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President says he has heard the residents of the Queen City loud and clear when it comes to the response to the lake effect snowstorm. "Could we have done better? Absolutely," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side. "If we could just have robots do all of the streets, that'll be one thing, but we had real people who had real families who were out for hours and hours and hours, and Mother Nature just kept sending snow."
New Viral Song About Buffalo, New York Legend [WATCH]
The Buffalo Bills have won their last two games! Although the Bills now are facing some big injuries on both sides of the ball, they are sitting at 8-3 and getting plenty of attention from around the leaugue. As the Buffalo Bills get ready for their next game this Thursday...
Final Buffalo snow totals are in: See who got the most - over 6.5 feet! (list)
Buffalo, N.Y. — Images of huge snow piles in Buffalo and surrounding towns spread almost as fast as the lake effect snow over the last several days. West Hamburg piled up the most snow, with 81.2 inches falling between Wednesday and Sunday nights, according to National Weather Service totals released Monday. That’s more than 6.5 feet.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
WIVB
Buffalo’s indoor pools remain closed for rest of week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo says the Lovejoy and Cazenovia indoor pools will stay closed for the rest of the week. They were already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The city says the pools will be reopened on Monday at 8 a.m.
Florida Meteorologist Takes A Dig At Snowed-In WNY In Funny Facebook Post
Thanks for rubbing it in funny guy! While Western New York and Buffalo are still trying to climb out of massive amounts of snow that hit us during the lake effect snowstorm, this guy is practicing his comedy routine...at our expense. OK, I'm just being dramatic. It's a funny shot..that is until the next hurricane hits Florida. 👀
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
A crash closed 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash closed the 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m., according to NITTEC, which added the scene was clear around 4:30 p.m. At the scene, a Channel 2 photojournalist saw a blue car being taken away on a...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2