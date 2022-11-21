ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

'We found our formula:' Cowboys ride Pollard-Elliott tandem in runaway win over Minnesota

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWiIF_0jJ6p9tz00

After so much had been made about the Cowboys’ run game and how they should split rushing attempts between their two distinct but effective running backs, Week 11’s game plan versus the Vikings kept things perfectly even.

Tony Pollard: 15 carries.

Ezekiel Elliott: 15 carries.

What each did with their touches varied, with one making far splashier contributions than the other, but the end result was exactly what the Cowboys, their fans, and their coaches had been hoping for.

“The ability to stay in and out of concepts and not worry about who the back is, it’s a tremendous advantage for us.” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium after the 40-3 rout. “We came in here with the ability to focus on the run and then play the pass off of that just because of having both Tony and Zeke.”

Pollard ended the day with 80 yards on the ground, turning in a 5.3-yard-per-carry average. But he added another 106 yards from scrimmage thanks to also hauling in six catches on six targets, two of which went to the end zone on electrifying plays that showed off his rare speed.

The Memphis alum topped 20 miles per hour on both of his scoring receptions, according to Next Gen Stats.

“I tell you what, no one catches him, I do know that,” McCarthy remarked.

Pollard left several Vikings defenders looking foolish in their pursuit of him on Sunday. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was at a loss to explain how the fourth-year veteran’s elite speed is still somehow a surprise to opponents.

“It’s not my problem. They should turn on the tape and check him out,” Prescott joked to media members “If it’s him breaking runs in the backfield or him catching the ball on swing routes or go balls, I’ve continued to say that guy is special. He can do a lot of different things to help this offense and this team, and he’s just continuing to show up day in and day out.”

Pollard maintains that he enjoys being a receiving threat who can hurt teams through the air, but he knows that the ground game will have to be a critical piece of any success the 2022 Cowboys go on to achieve.

“I feel like we found our formula,” Pollard explained. “Run the ball, pound the defense, dominate in all phases of the game, slow the game down, and let our defense go out there and do what they do.”

Pollard did plenty of that on Sunday, too. He broke runs of 20, 18, and 17 yards against Minnesota’s defense, those three carries accounting for 55 of his 80 rushing yards. Each of those runs started with the 6-footer plowing straight into the scrum of linemen and then- often inexplicably- squirting free.

“There’s not too many games he doesn’t have a long run,” McCarthy said, “and his ability to break tackles there on the second level and finish is excellent.”

Pollard’s career day of 189 scrimmage yards was his fourth straight outing over 100. But while he’s been red-hot on his own, his gashing of the Vikings defense took on a different flavor thanks to the return of Elliott from a hyperextended knee.

Elliott’s 2.8-yard average (and lone reception for five yards) on the day won’t win over any of the naysayers who are ready for the team to move on from the highly-paid two-time rushing champ. But inside the building, Elliott’s presence was unanimously welcomed back.

“He’s a physical runner,” Prescott said of Elliott, his 2016 draft classmate. “Obviously having him back, being able to set that tone early gives us the attitude that we want.”

“If you want to teach a runner the ability to get behind his pads, pick his knees up, he just runs with such power and force,” McCarthy added. “But also, he’s elusive, he’s very instinctive, he’s smart; Zeke’s a very intelligent, instinctive, aware player. It’s a hard running style not to like.”

And though observers seem desperate to want Dallas to make an either/or decision between the pair and clearly label one as the lead and the other the understudy, both Elliott and Pollard appear quite content to simply follow their assignments, cheer for each other, and try to make the most out of each and every touch.

Maybe because it seems to be working.

“We feel like as long as we can keep each other in and out, fresh on the field, keeping the defenses guessing and not knowing what to prepare for,” Pollard explained. “We feel like we have the advantage.”

Elliott echoed that sentiment.

“When this offense is rolling, when we’re rolling,” he told reporters, “it’s tough for those defenses to stop us. Two fresh backs at all times, that definitely puts a lot of stress on those defenses.”

The Cowboys hope to do some repeat stressing on Thursday when they see the Giants for the second time this season on Thanksgiving Day. In Week 3, Pollard racked up 105 rushing yards and Elliott added another 73 in another win that saw their touches split nearly 50/50.

“This one-two punch, this is the best I’ve been a part of as far as how we can game plan and just go roll,” McCarthy said. “They’re dynamic.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys call in reinforcements ahead of Thanksgiving

Every team in the NFL knows by now that when they play the Dallas Cowboys the league’s most dominant pass rush comes with them. They currently lead all teams with 42, and now, that particular element just got even more firepower. A week ago, the Cowboys signed edge rusher...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cowboys Shouldn't Sign Odell Beckham Jr

As the mutual interest between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches a fever pitch, one analyst believes that the Cowboys are making the wrong move. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that OBJ is the "last thing"...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now

If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Betting line takes early movement in favor of Beavers for rivalry game

We are set up for what is likely to be an incredibly thrilling rivalry game between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 22 Oregon State Beavers. A lot is on the line, to be sure. With a win, the Ducks will clinch their matchup with the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game. With a loss, it will secure the first year for Dan Lanning in Eugene without being able to beat either of Oregon’s biggest rivals. There’s going to be a lot of pride on the line, and there are still a lot of unknowns going into the game. Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Advanced Stats: DVOA suggests Cowboys defense may be in line for Turducken

Thanksgiving in Dallas will look a bit different than previous years. The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing their traditional throwback uniforms for the first time in a decade as they take on the New York Giants. New threads are nice but what’s really important is the product on the field and it looks like we may be in line for a great matchup as both teams enter the week with a 7-3 record and in good shape for a playoff push.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The only thing standing in the way of the Cowboys winning a weak NFC is Mike McCarthy

At 7-3 through 10 games, the Cowboys are probably where we expected them to be this season. Aside from a potential tendency to implode, Dallas’s roster was flat-out too talented to envision anything but success near the top of the NFC. This team could bully you in the trenches on both sides of the ball — especially on defense — and such a mix usually makes for a bona fide contender.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy