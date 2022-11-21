ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Kentucky taskforce delivers postal worker to jail

By Jessica Jacoby
 5 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials announced the arrest of a post office worker on November 18 as a result of a joint task force.

The U.S. Postal Inspector teamed up with the Kentucky State Police, the Henderson Police Department, the Henderson Sheriff’s Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Department to investigate 28-year-old Destiny Thomas.

The taskforce observed Thomas deliver a package to the wrong address. The package was addressed to a residence in the 400 block of South Ingram Street but was delivered to a house in the 1000 block of North Elm Street. Officials say the package contained over ten pounds of high-grade marijuana with a street value of $15,000. Reports say a search warrant was obtained for the address that the package was delivered to on N. Elm Street.

According to authorities, more marijuana was found when the warrant was served, along with stolen mail. Thomas was arrested and transported to the Henderson County Detention Center on the charges of:

  • Trafficking Marijuana Over 5 Pounds (Class C Felony)
  • Theft of Mail Matter (Class D Felony)
Nicole Long
5d ago

If this is the same girl that was delivering mail in Union County, shame on her because she was smoking while on the job, delivering mail and packages to the wrong addresses, some folks not even receiving their mail, drinking while on the job and she had a smart a*s mouth. The girl I am referring to has the same last name as well and looks like the girl in the photo. I am wondering if she already knew what was in the package that she delivered it in Hendo?

Isaac Wilford
5d ago

girl you done got yo self in hot water you lucky the FBI didn't pick it up

deknez2013
4d ago

Doesn’t matter that the FBI didn’t “…pick it up…”. because she committed Federal crimes and will receive Federal prison time. She’ll get to time off her sentence(s) for good behavior. Sentence given will be the time to be served. Ten year sentence means 10 years to be served, not 6.

