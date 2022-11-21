Kentucky taskforce delivers postal worker to jail

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials announced the arrest of a post office worker on November 18 as a result of a joint task force.

The U.S. Postal Inspector teamed up with the Kentucky State Police, the Henderson Police Department, the Henderson Sheriff’s Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Department to investigate 28-year-old Destiny Thomas.

The taskforce observed Thomas deliver a package to the wrong address. The package was addressed to a residence in the 400 block of South Ingram Street but was delivered to a house in the 1000 block of North Elm Street. Officials say the package contained over ten pounds of high-grade marijuana with a street value of $15,000. Reports say a search warrant was obtained for the address that the package was delivered to on N. Elm Street.

According to authorities, more marijuana was found when the warrant was served, along with stolen mail. Thomas was arrested and transported to the Henderson County Detention Center on the charges of:

Trafficking Marijuana Over 5 Pounds (Class C Felony)

Theft of Mail Matter (Class D Felony)

