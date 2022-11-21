Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
KWQC
Wisdom coaching for kids
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -What difference can professional wisdom coaching make?. Most folks today may feel like kids need more guidance or adults truly showing them how to make good choices and not cave into peer pressure. Traci Nelson-Johnson of Nelson Chiropractic is certified in wisdom coaching for kids. Sasha Tarpein...
KWQC
2022 Festival of Trees
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Festival of Trees is underway through Nov. 27 (closed on Thanksgiving) at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. Paula takes us on a tour of some of the lavish displays including the gift shop, the trees, room vignettes, and hearth and home in three different video segments.
KWQC
Orange Chapel Reflections
Gilson, Ill. (KWQC) -Jolene Eiker purchased Orange Chapel in 2020 (after the church closed) and she has turned it into a new event space that is perfect for weddings and more in Knox County. The Orange Chapel Reflections is hosting a Country Christmas Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 26 from...
KWQC
Floor-it-forward with Carpetland
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Carpetland USA has been dedicated to providing superior floors and service for local families and homes since the Langan family opened their first location in 1971. Eric Langan, president and owner of the business, discusses the very competitive floorcovering industry and the latest on what’s trending in...
KWQC
What’s The Good News for November 2022?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are you thankful for this week?. It’s Thanksgiving week and there are plenty of positive news stories to tell and things to be thankful for here in the Quad-Cities. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you...
KWQC
Chef Keys shares her Vet-loving Chicken Tot-Chos
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11.
KWQC
Q&A with QCBR: when to replace windows and doors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live and and Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, have partnered to do regular segments featuring various topics of concern for homeowners called “Q&A with QCBR”. Today’s topic addresses the steps involved...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
KWQC
‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School
2 arrested in connection with teen fatally shot in Rock Island. A 17-year-old from East Moline and a 22-year-old from Rock Island were arrested in Oklahoma City Monday in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. MLK Center breaks record with Thanksgiving meal service. Updated: 10...
KWQC
Muscatine names a new police chief
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine has selected a 17-year veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as the next Police Chief Wednesday. Captain Anthony Kies will be the chief of police, pending approval by the Muscatine City Council at their December 1 meeting, city officials said in a press release.
KWQC
Quad Cities LGBTQ group reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities LGBTQ advocacy groups reacted to the aftermath of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Clock Inc is an LGBT+ community center in Moline. It offers everything from group trainings and workshops to peer mentorship programs. As discrimination against the community...
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade
A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
KWQC
Wreath-making workshop to be held Dec. 3
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Among the numerous holiday-related events happening in all corners of the Quad Cities area, there is a wreath-making workshop that will be held at the Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Hannah Arnold, Hannah Arnold Designs, is...
iowapublicradio.org
3,000+ Turkey Dinners Will Be Ready for Mr. Thanksgiving's 52nd Annual Meal
Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day), Bob Vogelbaugh will host his 52nd annual community meal. He says this year -- like the last two -- will be a drive-through again at SouthPark Mall in Moline. Connie McElyea from the mall says traffic will be manageable, but there may be a long wait. HyVee...
2 men arrested in Oklahoma City for September death of Davenport 17-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Quad City men have been arrested in Oklahoma City in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. in Rock Island, according to a news release. Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree murder, with a bond set at...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Meet Sunshine, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Sunshine is a 13 year old female spayed Chinese Crested dog. She is a very smart gal. She is very...
Comments / 0