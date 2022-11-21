ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Sioux City Journal

Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly

Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Wisdom coaching for kids

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -What difference can professional wisdom coaching make?. Most folks today may feel like kids need more guidance or adults truly showing them how to make good choices and not cave into peer pressure. Traci Nelson-Johnson of Nelson Chiropractic is certified in wisdom coaching for kids. Sasha Tarpein...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

2022 Festival of Trees

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Festival of Trees is underway through Nov. 27 (closed on Thanksgiving) at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. Paula takes us on a tour of some of the lavish displays including the gift shop, the trees, room vignettes, and hearth and home in three different video segments.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Orange Chapel Reflections

Gilson, Ill. (KWQC) -Jolene Eiker purchased Orange Chapel in 2020 (after the church closed) and she has turned it into a new event space that is perfect for weddings and more in Knox County. The Orange Chapel Reflections is hosting a Country Christmas Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 26 from...
GILSON, IL
KWQC

Floor-it-forward with Carpetland

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Carpetland USA has been dedicated to providing superior floors and service for local families and homes since the Langan family opened their first location in 1971. Eric Langan, president and owner of the business, discusses the very competitive floorcovering industry and the latest on what’s trending in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

What’s The Good News for November 2022?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are you thankful for this week?. It’s Thanksgiving week and there are plenty of positive news stories to tell and things to be thankful for here in the Quad-Cities. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Q&A with QCBR: when to replace windows and doors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live and and Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, have partnered to do regular segments featuring various topics of concern for homeowners called “Q&A with QCBR”. Today’s topic addresses the steps involved...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Muscatine names a new police chief

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine has selected a 17-year veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as the next Police Chief Wednesday. Captain Anthony Kies will be the chief of police, pending approval by the Muscatine City Council at their December 1 meeting, city officials said in a press release.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities LGBTQ group reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities LGBTQ advocacy groups reacted to the aftermath of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Clock Inc is an LGBT+ community center in Moline. It offers everything from group trainings and workshops to peer mentorship programs. As discrimination against the community...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade

A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
PASADENA, CA
KWQC

Wreath-making workshop to be held Dec. 3

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Among the numerous holiday-related events happening in all corners of the Quad Cities area, there is a wreath-making workshop that will be held at the Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Hannah Arnold, Hannah Arnold Designs, is...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE

