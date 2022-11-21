Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach Police Department urges everyone to plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober!
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, November 28, 2022, through December...
localocnews.com
The Costa Mesa police arrested a suspect in the Thanksgiving fatal shooting
On Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of West Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition. Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals. One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
localocnews.com
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening
OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
localocnews.com
The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting
The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
localocnews.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., officers responded to the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street regarding an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian in...
localocnews.com
Rossmoor to host crime prevention meeting with OC Sheriff’s
On Tuesday, November 29th the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) is holding a crime prevention and awareness meeting at the Rush Park Auditorium, 3021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Join your neighbors and Crime Prevention Unit in building a partnership to promote and maintain safety in your neighborhood and community.
localocnews.com
An DUI driver crashed into a house in Orange
Early yesterdat morning, just after 2:30 a.m., Orange police officers responded to a traffic collision in the 1400 block of E. Lincoln Avenue. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed collided with a power pole and then collided into a vacant apartment. The driver sustained minor injuries and...
localocnews.com
Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana
The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
localocnews.com
Annual Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes Kicks Off Holiday Celebrations in Newport Beach
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort kicks off the holiday season in Newport Beach with the 32nd annual Lighting of the Bay that starts Friday, Nov. 25 and continues nightly through New Year’s Day. On November 25 from 4 to 9 p.m., the opening night festivities include live musical performances, stocking...
localocnews.com
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on November 29, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 29. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here:. https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68229/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. Potential traffic calming options for Tustin Avenue. As a follow-up to the June 28...
localocnews.com
Nominations for the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration are open!
Sixteen years in the Mmking with the RHA — the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration is here!. Is it just us, or does it seem like already multiple homeowners in Rossmoor have a head start with their Christmas lights displays? We’ve already seen red and green rope lights, sparkling decorated trees, perfectly symmetrical roof-lined colored lights, and there were even reports of Christmas inflatables glowing on front lawns at several locations.
localocnews.com
Teen Wellness Center Looks to Open Support Space in San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
A huge fire broke out at an Anaheim recycling plant on Thanksgiving evening
Thanksgiving was ruined for forty people who had to be evacuated when a huge four alarm fire broke out at a recycling facility in Anaheim, at the 500 block of South Rose St. Callers reported the fire just before 11 p.m., at Certified Recycling. Callers reported the fire at Certified...
localocnews.com
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale
The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donations
The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Elizabeth Stahr for a generous contribution to name the renovated and expanded courtyard of the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall, now named Witte Hall. The courtyard will be the Stahr Courtyard and will be recognized as such with...
localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 28, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, November 26, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, November 26, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind around 5 mph. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Highs are expected to drop into the lower 60s and remain there...
localocnews.com
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary
On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
