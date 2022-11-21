Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prosecutor: Detroit police officers will not face charges in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT – The five police officers who shot and killed Detroit resident Porter Burks in October will not face charges, officials said Wednesday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, Nov. 23, her decision not to charge the five police officers who together fired 38 rounds at 20-year-old Burks on Oct. 2 on the city’s west side. Burks, who was reportedly experiencing a significant mental health episode, was fatally shot when he charged at officers with the knife in hand, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Porter Burks death: Detroit officers won't be charged in shooting of man having mental health crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - No charges will be filed against Detroit Police Officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot more than a dozen times in early October. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has been reviewing the circumstances of what led to the shooting...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police release pictures related to shooting of two boys near Campus Martius Christmas tree lighting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has release surveillance photos as they search for a suspect wanted in the shooting of two 15-year-olds on Friday near Campus Martius. Detroit Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Michigan Avenue and Griswold Street in Downtown Detroit,...
Neighbors frustrated following shooting outside Henry Ford High School
(CBS DETROIT) - What began as a normal day for students leaving school at Henry Ford High School ended, as neighbors describe, in complete chaos. As most neighbors prepare for the holiday weekend, some, like Debra Harden, are still in awe of what happened."I was in the basement and heard all this shooting. When I went outside, that's when I seen all the chaos," Harden says.On Tuesday, Henry Ford High School closed its doors one day after police say two teens were both shot shortly after students were dismissed."It's the worst thing, especially before a holiday and everybody getting ready and...
Police respond to shooting outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit
Police responded to the scene, Monday afternoon, at Henry Ford High School at 20000 Evergreen Rd., just south of 8 Mile Rd., on the city’s northwest side.
2 students shot outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit; Police looking for 3 suspects
Police responded to the scene, Monday afternoon, at Henry Ford High School at 20000 Evergreen Rd., just south of 8 Mile Rd., on the city’s northwest side.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police say Friday night shootings near tree lighting were related
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Friday night, Detroit Police said they were investigating two separate shootings of 15-year-olds that were connected in some way. Now, three days later, police said the two teens were both shot at the same place and time. Detroit Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in...
Detroit cops who shot Porter Burks won't be charged, prosecutor says
The five Detroit police officers who fired 38 rounds at Porter Burks in three seconds last month, fatally striking him 19 times as he wielded a knife during a mental crisis, won’t be charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Burks, 20, was believed to have been...
fox2detroit.com
Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago. Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.
fox2detroit.com
2 Detroit police officers injured in crash responding to shooting call at Henry Ford HS
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two Detroit police officers were injured in a crash Monday afternoon while responding to the shooting call outside Henry Ford High School. A pair of teens were shot at 3:40 p.m., near Fargo and Evergreen - and while answering the call, a DPD cruiser was involved in an accident at Evergreen and Outer Drive.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting
Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
Have you seen Mark? Missing Detroit man last seen leaving his girlfriend's house on October 1
Have you seen Mark Tumpkin? Detroit Police are asking for tips in the case of a man who’s been missing for more than a month, after leaving his girlfriend’s house.
fox2detroit.com
Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
The Oakland Press
Southfield police report 2 more teen runaways, third one since Monday
Southfield police said one of two teens who reportedly left their homes voluntarily on Tuesday has been found, but the public’s help is sought in locating the other. Police are seeking the whereabouts of Curtis Blaydes, 17, described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.
BET
Detroit Man Takes Uber To Rob Bank And Instructs Driver To Wait For Him, Police Say
A suburban Detroit man has reportedly been arrested after he allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank that he got to via an Uber. According to WJBK, police say 42-year-old Jason Christmas instructed the rideshare driver to wait for him until he left the bank. They were reportedly dispatched to the Huntington location just north of Nine Mile right after 5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17).
fox2detroit.com
Mother says boy inappropriately touched her daughter at Detroit school
A mother is upset and trying to warn others after her daughter was allegedly touched inappropriately by a boy in her first grade class. The girl's mother said she has yet to talk to anyone at the school after the incident.
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
fox2detroit.com
6-year-old girl touched inappropriately by classmate at Detroit school, mother says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mother said her daughter was fondled by a boy in her class at Detroit Merit Charter Academy on Monday. "He fondled her private area, where you basically tell your child 'no, no,'" Carmenlita Luchie said. Luchie said she filed a police report and called CPS...
'Completely burned': Police believe arson behind fire that scorched semi-truck in Detroit
Fire crews extinguished a roaring semi-truck fire in Southwest Detroit Tuesday morning, but authorities say circumstances leading to the blaze are suspicious.
