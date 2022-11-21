ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Prosecutor: Detroit police officers will not face charges in fatal shooting of Porter Burks

DETROIT – The five police officers who shot and killed Detroit resident Porter Burks in October will not face charges, officials said Wednesday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday, Nov. 23, her decision not to charge the five police officers who together fired 38 rounds at 20-year-old Burks on Oct. 2 on the city’s west side. Burks, who was reportedly experiencing a significant mental health episode, was fatally shot when he charged at officers with the knife in hand, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Neighbors frustrated following shooting outside Henry Ford High School

(CBS DETROIT) - What began as a normal day for students leaving school at Henry Ford High School ended, as neighbors describe, in complete chaos. As most neighbors prepare for the holiday weekend, some, like Debra Harden, are still in awe of what happened."I was in the basement and heard all this shooting. When I went outside, that's when I seen all the chaos," Harden says.On Tuesday, Henry Ford High School closed its doors one day after police say two teens were both shot shortly after students were dismissed."It's the worst thing, especially before a holiday and everybody getting ready and...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago. Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting

Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield police report 2 more teen runaways, third one since Monday

Southfield police said one of two teens who reportedly left their homes voluntarily on Tuesday has been found, but the public’s help is sought in locating the other. Police are seeking the whereabouts of Curtis Blaydes, 17, described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
BET

Detroit Man Takes Uber To Rob Bank And Instructs Driver To Wait For Him, Police Say

A suburban Detroit man has reportedly been arrested after he allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank that he got to via an Uber. According to WJBK, police say 42-year-old Jason Christmas instructed the rideshare driver to wait for him until he left the bank. They were reportedly dispatched to the Huntington location just north of Nine Mile right after 5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17).
DETROIT, MI

