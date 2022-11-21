Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Legendary College Football Coach DiesNews Breaking LIVEAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
thunder1320.com
Franklin Delano Walker
Franklin Delano Walker, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, November 24th, 2022 at Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 86. Mr. Walker was born in Belvidere to the late Frank and Kathleen Eddy Walker. During his life he worked in Quality Control at Jack Daniels and was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Anne Hardy Walker; one brother, Ray Walker; two nephews, Carl Walker and Brad Lamons; and brother-in-law, Jack Lamons. He is survived by his wife, Marie Moorehead Walker; sons, Steve (Becky) Walker, Mike (Suzanne) Walker, Jack Walker, and Scott (Tara) Parks; one sister, Nancy Lamons; grandchildren, Douglas Walker, Dalton (Savannah) Walker, Hayden Walker, Bradley Walker, Hardy Walker, Caroline Walker, Emily Parks, and Sawyer Parks; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Walker. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00pm-1:45pm. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Philip Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Grundy Street Church of Christ.
thunder1320.com
Phyllis Y Warren
Phyllis Y Warren of Lynchburg passed this life on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 77 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Gum Springs Cemetery in Flintville. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
thunder1320.com
Hal Moore Broyles
Hal Moore Broyles, passed away on November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was 94 years old. His loving wife of 39 years, Charlotte was at his side. Hal was born on July 6, 1928 in Coldwater, Lincoln County, Tennessee. He graduated from Lincoln County High School. After high school he attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He served in the Army as a Corporal during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. Hal then returned to Tennessee and in 1954, he graduated from Middle Tennessee State College (now University). Hal was the first graduate to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from MTSU. He then moved to Los Angeles, California and enrolled in the master’s program in advertising art at UCLA. In 1957 he accepted a position as a technical illustrator at Arnold Engineering and Development and moved his family to Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was employed at AEDC as a technical illustrator in the graphics department (with his now sister-in-law, Thelma Bearden, who introduced him to Charlotte) until he retired in 1994. Doing technical drawings was not his true passion. Hal was an accomplished artist, represented by Locals Gallery in Sewanee, Tennessee. He is known to many for his whimsical thumb print birds, but his best work was his abstract art in a post-expressionist style. After retiring he returned to MTSU and took jewelry design, again showing his eye for abstract design. His work is in private collections across the country. Hal was an avid bicycler most of his life. He was a member of the Highland Rim Bicycle Club for many years and rode organized rides from 25 to 100 miles. He continued to bicycle until age 75 when the size of motor vehicles and distracted drivers made him decide it was no longer safe. Hal was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a good friend to many. He touched the lives of all who he encountered. One long-time friend described him as “a breath of fresh air.” He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Hal is survived by his wife of 39 years, Charlotte Vogelgesang Broyles, as well as a granddaughter, Erin Moyse Schoos (Rob) and a great-granddaughter, Nola Pearl Schoos of Redington Shores, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who say that Uncle Hal was always their favorite. Hal was predeceased by his parents, Hosea L. and Mamie Moore Broyles; brothers, Horace and Frank Horton Broyles; sisters, Evelyn Broyles Murray (Dick) and Frances Broyles Murray (Bill); his daughter, Katherine Broyles Moyse, and his son, Joel Aaron Broyles. The funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma at 10:00am on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 with a reception immediately following. Entombment will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family has requested donations in lieu of flowers to local mission projects at First Presbyterian Church, 204 East Grundy Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or online at www.fpctullahoma.org or St. Francis Society Animal Rescue, PO Box 261614, Tampa, FL 33685-1614 or online at www.stfrancisrescue.org.
thunder1320.com
Gary E Preslar
Gary E Preslar, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt – Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 73. No services are scheduled. A native of Charlotte, NC, Mr. Preslar was the son of the late George Edwin and Pauline Preslar. He was a U S Army Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Preslar loved life. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and watching baseball and football games. He especially loved his dog, Beethoven.
thunder1320.com
Lady Raiders hammer McMinn County in revenge game
McMinn County eliminated Coffee County from the postseason last year. The Lady Raiders got at least some measure of revenge Saturday. Sophomore Olivia Vinson turned in a season-high 19-point performance and sophomore Channah Gannon had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders to a 82-29 throttling of the Lady Cherokees at Jim Smiddy Arena in Cleveland, Tennessee.
thunder1320.com
Christmas Parade postponed until Sunday, Nov. 27
The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 27th. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 and a slight chance of precipitation. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
thunder1320.com
Raider boys hold on late to beat Siegel, outscore Marshall Co for Saturday sweep
Coffee County’s Red Raiders led Siegel by 15 at halftime and took a 17-point lead early in the third quarter. But that all disappeared as the Stars stormed back and actually led late, but the Raiders made big plays when they needed them and escaped with a 54-53 win in the Dusty Elam Thanksgiving Classic Saturday afternoon (Nov. 26, 2022) – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
thunder1320.com
Second half defense carries Lady Raiders to sixth straight win
CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE – Turnovers were a consistent problem for the Coffee County Lady Raiders Friday afternoon against York Institute. But defensive play bailed them out. Trailing 31-30 at halftime, Coffee County held York to just 3 points through the first 12 minutes of the second half and got just enough offense down the stretch to beat the Dragonettes 52-41 despite 20 team turnovers. It was the opening game for CHS in the Bradley Central Erie Insurance Thanksgiving Classic.
Comments / 0