Kentucky expected to see high travel numbers for Thanksgiving season

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Travel experts are expecting a Thanksgiving travel season closer to what was seen before the pandemic .

Around 719,000 Kentuckians are expected to travel 50 miles or more, and 96% of those travelers will travel by car. When it comes to flights, experts are predicting a 6% increase in Kentuckians planning to fly when compared to last year.

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Blue Grass said high gas prices over the summer didn’t stop Kentuckians from traveling, which is why she foresees this Thanksgiving season being a big week for travel.

“We saw a lot of folks traveling this summer, even despite those higher gas prices. And we are at this point predicting that we will be very close to what we would have considered normal. Those 2019 numbers coming in just slightly less than that is what we’re predicting for this year,” Hawkins said.

Experts recommend hitting the road before 8 a.m. Wednesday to avoid traffic delays.

