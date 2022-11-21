Read full article on original website
Deposits for Food continues support of pantries
Deposits for Food presented Thanksgiving holiday checks to four Niagara County food pantries this week, totaling $2,000. The proceeds are the result of collections of returnable containers and scrap metal during the fall season, according to D4F founder Angelo Sarkees of Lewiston. Sarkees said he has begun his ninth year...
All-WNY Christmas Tree 'Untrim the Tree' project raising funds for Roswell Park patients, 'Ride for Roswell'
You might not think that the beginning of November is too early for holiday music, but is setting up the Christmas tree that early a little too soon? One Western New York couple thinks it's never too early to deck the halls if it's for a good cause. What is...
10th annual 'Saturday for Solders' in Youngstown
Colleen Mary Summerville of Youngstown invites residents to join her in supporting the 10th annual “Saturday for Soldiers.” The all-ages event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Ontario House on Lockport Street. “Let's make this holiday season very merry and full of Thanksgiving...
'Holiday Happenings at the NACC'
On Saturdays, Dec. 3-17, the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center will hold “Holiday Happenings,” a free event with vendors, art, music, performances, crafts, food and a basket auction at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Extra-special events include:. √ Dec. 3 (Santa’s arrival and tree-lighting ceremony) √ Dec....
American Diabetes Association: Tour de Cure 2023 rides in Finger Lakes & Capital regions
Two in-person events planned in response to enthusiastic participation. Riders from across upstate New York will reunite for the 2023 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Tour de Cure next June. The ADA has announced that two full-scale, in-person events are scheduled, based on enthusiasm from current and projected participants. The ADA...
Holiday display in Ransomville
Ransomville would like to give a special thank you to Frank Battaglia and Don Laurie for giving their time, talents and trains to enhance the theme about trains this year for the Ransomville Flag Day and Festival Parades 2022. Get on board and see the displays with trains in the...
Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: Queen B's Cottage
Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend. American Express created the template for Small Business Saturday in 2010. More than a decade later, the credit card company says, “Based on data in the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, if every Gen Z and Millennial shopper spent $10 at a small business on Small Business Saturday, it would support $2 billion in local economic activity throughout the U.S. The study also found that $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community, and that every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity as a result of employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services.”
Celebrate local with Small Business Saturday
Submitted by the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 to remind our neighbors how important their support is to local businesses this holiday season. The Chamber has compiled a listing of member businesses that will...
Hunt Real Estate, Grand Island High School team up to support Neighbors Foundation
The seasons of our lives change as readily as the weather. Sometimes, Rebecca Simpson said, we need help, and, at other times, it is our turn to offer the assistance. On Nov. 12, at Hunt Real Estate’s food drive held in conjunction with Grand Island High School, Robin Gibson, who came to donate, talked about the season of her life. She explained, “A long, long time ago, when our babies were young, we were blessed by receiving from the Neighbors Foundation. Now, that’s (her donation) just returning the generosity that they gave us.
GI Town Board approves detailed site plan, PUD for Radisson
Board adjusts rec fee, notes planned amenities; town to discuss adding sidewalks with county. The Grand Island Town Board signed off on an amended version of Local Law No. 7 at its work session last week. The measure allows for board approval of a detailed site plan and Planned Unit Development designation for the Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island complex at Whitehaven and east River roads.
Community invited to 'Messiah Sing-in'
The Lockport Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a “Messiah Sing-in,” a new Christmas event for the local area. The event comprises a select group of choruses and a couple of solos. It offers a way for singers and audience members to remember past personal performances or events, as well as a chance to raise their voices and “make a joyful noise to the Lord.”
American Legion Band of the Tonawandas to appear at Cardinal O'Hara High School PAC
The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Cardinal O’Hara High School Performing Arts Center, 39 O’Hara Road, Tonawanda. Tickets are $15 at the door or $13 in advance at the following three outlets:. √ Walker...
Billy Quarantillo makes a mark in MMA - leaves a mark at popular Lewiston eatery
Niagara County has produced some famous professional athletes. There was baseball outfielder Rick Manning, the Niagara Falls native who enjoyed a 13-year playing career with the Cleveland Indians. LaSalle High basketball phenom Jonny Flynn of Niagara Falls played for Houston, Portland and Minnesota of the NBA. Youngstown's Daryl "Moose" Johnston starred on three Super Bowl teams with the Dallas Cowboys.
Obituary: Shirley Luther
Shirley (nee Kreger) Luther, age 98, of Grand Island, died Nov. 18, 2022. She was Grand Island School secretary to the superintendent, and school district clerk. She was editor of the "Islander” from 1942-45, and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and to Save Historic Trinity Church; president of the Grand Island Memorial Library; director of the Neighbors Foundation; and a member of the Preservation Advisory Board and the Historical Society.
