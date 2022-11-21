ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library

By Scott Brown
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet.

Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical damage. No material inside was damaged. The library expects to reopen Saturday.

KRQE News 13

