Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
fox2detroit.com
Three injured in traffic crash that shut down Miller Road in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have shutdown Miller road in Dearborn for emergency repairs, police said Friday. The repairs were needed after a vehicle believed to be speeding struck a cement barrier around midnight Thursday. The Wayne County Road Commission shutdown the road in all directions at Rotunda to...
Police respond to shooting outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit
Police responded to the scene, Monday afternoon, at Henry Ford High School at 20000 Evergreen Rd., just south of 8 Mile Rd., on the city’s northwest side.
fox2detroit.com
6-year-old girl touched inappropriately by classmate at Detroit school, mother says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mother said her daughter was fondled by a boy in her class at Detroit Merit Charter Academy on Monday. "He fondled her private area, where you basically tell your child 'no, no,'" Carmenlita Luchie said. Luchie said she filed a police report and called CPS...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago. Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.
ClickOnDetroit.com
91-year-old woman dies in house fire in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 91-year-old woman died in a house fire in Southfield. The incident occurred at 10:48 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24) in the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive in Southfield. When they arrived, the Southfield Fire Department said the home was already engulfed in flames. Once the fire...
fox2detroit.com
Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
fox2detroit.com
Head-on collision on I-94 started with family dispute, Roseville police say
One person is dead after crashing in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the driver had left his home after a family argument in Roseville.
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
Michigan Man Shot a Neighbor in the Head Over Misdelivered Amazon Package: Police
A man allegedly shot his neighbor to death over a misdelivered Amazon package. Michael Craig Lackey, 59, landed in handcuffs with the Detroit Police Department after a standoff on Friday. Officers said they found victim Michele Elder, 61, dead on a front lawn. “It came down to him really just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said. Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.
Comments / 2