Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Three injured in traffic crash that shut down Miller Road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have shutdown Miller road in Dearborn for emergency repairs, police said Friday. The repairs were needed after a vehicle believed to be speeding struck a cement barrier around midnight Thursday. The Wayne County Road Commission shutdown the road in all directions at Rotunda to...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago. Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

91-year-old woman dies in house fire in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 91-year-old woman died in a house fire in Southfield. The incident occurred at 10:48 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24) in the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive in Southfield. When they arrived, the Southfield Fire Department said the home was already engulfed in flames. Once the fire...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

