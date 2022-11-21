ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3af0ZX_0jJ6nNOI00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

There is no additional information available at this time. Stick with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Fatal Loachapoka car accident leaves one man dead

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange home struck by bullets in shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Several shots fired in a LaGrange neighborhood left one house struck by gunfire, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Alford Street at 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 22. Investigation showed several shots were fired from a moving vehicle. An occupied home at Baldwin Street […]
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
SMITHVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is asking for public help in locating missing 22-year-old Mystakel Prince. According to Columbus Police, Prince’s last know location was near the 3100 block of 11th Ave. at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Police report that Prince has also made statements about self-harm. Authorities describe Prince as a black […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3 ‘This Morning’ Thanksgiving Roundtable

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For this year’s Thanksgiving holiday the WRBL News 3 “This Morning” team sat down together to talk about what they’re thankful for this year. From the support of significant others, to families and so much more here’s a behind the scenes look at the people you wake up with every day […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
wrbl.com

Remaining unsettled through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Several systems will bring a chance for rain to the News 3 viewing area. Rain becomes more scattered to isolated as it begins to wrap up during the afternoon, temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will begin to break apart later this evening and overnight, this will be short lived as more clouds move in mid-Saturday morning.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The Columbus Police Department released the following press release on the drive-by shooting. On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy