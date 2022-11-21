Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.
