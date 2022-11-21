ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven holiday events kick off this weekend

By Tim Harfmann
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icVTT_0jJ6nAur00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer will start this weekend in New Haven with Small Business Saturday.

The Shops at Yale is hosting a celebration that includes ice carving, carolers and a visit from Santa.

“You look at the vibrancy of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “This is an opportunity for people to enjoy themselves, but also make a difference with where they purchase and who they support.”

New Haven’s Christmas tree will be lit at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 on the New Haven Green. There will be a holiday village with 28 vendors set up through Dec. 4.

Last year, the vendors averaged more than $2,200 over three days.

“That’s something more than they would’ve received sitting at home and not having any foot traffic,” said Cathy Graves, the deputy director of economic development for the city.

Through Dec. 31, vehicles can drive through the Fantasy of Lights show at Lighthouse Point Park. The proceeds to the event, which is sponsored by News 8, will go toward helping people with disabilities.

“Our business is based on serving local communities, users, viewers, and as important, local businesses,” Rich Graziano, the vice president and general manager of News 8, said. “It really means a lot for people to get out, shop early, shop local and shop often.”

Other events include a holiday bazaar at the Ives Main Library branch of the New Haven Free Public Library. The event will take place between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and will have goods and items from local vendors.

The Westville Anti-Mall Shop Small Holiday Market and Tree Lighting will be between noon and 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Central Patio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Shoppers hit downtown New Haven on Small Business Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With the Black Friday shopping rush is behind us, the focus on holiday spending shifts to Small Business Saturday.  Downtown New Haven was full of shoppers with bags in hand Saturday evening. News 8 spoke to shoppers who were shopping small.  “You just can’t beat coming downtown and walking around and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

‘Magic of Middletown’ tree lighting ceremony held

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown High School and Beman Middle School choirs got into the holiday spirit Friday. The 37th annual “Magic of Middletown” tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday night. The community came together along Main Street and the South Green for an evening of family fun. The event featured food, holiday music, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Winterfest opens at Bushnell Park in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s holiday tradition is back! Friday marked the start of Winterfest at Bushnell Park. This is the 12th year The iQuilt Partnership has hosted the event. It happens daily through January 8th. “One of those memorable days where you come out with your family and enjoy the winter festivities,” says Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening.  “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden bar feeds veterans for Thanksgiving

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Boddie prepared so much food this Thanksgiving, that he needed to cook at home because his kitchen at Tavern By The Hall is too small.  “We’ve got five turkeys, we have two hams, sides, macaroni and cheese, corn, dirty rice,” said Boddie, who owns the bar in Hamden.  And the […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Ray Crothers Blood Drive held in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The American Red Cross teamed up with the Manchester Road Race Committee for its 36th annual Ray Crothers Blood Drive on Friday. In recent years this event has become one of Connecticut’s largest single-day blood collection events. It started in 1986 and has been held annually on the day after the […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

RT.9 North re-opens in Newington: DOT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 9 Northbound was closed in Newington due to a crash involving an overturned car on Friday night, according to the Department of Transportation. The closure was between Exits 29 and 30. Rt 9 has since fully re-opened. View our live traffic map below:
NEWINGTON, CT
themonroesun.com

Did you hear …?

The Friends of the Library Book Sale will offer shelves and carts full of books with subjects ranging from art, business, true crime and entertainment to cooking and the occult. It will also boast a large collection of movies, puzzles and Christmas books. The sale will be held in the...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

A look into ‘Small Business Saturday’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With Black Friday behind us, the focus on holiday shopping shifts to Small Business Saturday, when people are encouraged to shop small and to shop local. American Express said shoppers spent more than 23 billion dollars during Small Business Saturday last year, and more than 19 billion in 2020. Aaron […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Sally's Apizza opening new Fairfield restaurant on Dec. 1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans a Dec. 1 opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its social media posts. The new restaurant will open at 6 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

LEAP holds ‘thankful dinner’ for New Haven children

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early thanksgiving celebration in New Haven Tuesday where the non-profit Leadership, Education & Athletics in Partnership (LEAP) hosted kids in the program for their ‘thankful dinner.’ Children gave a short speech about what they were grateful for, before enjoying a thanksgiving meal where most of the food was donated […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Manchester Road Race kicks off on Thanksgiving!

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a Thanksgiving day tradition like no other, the Manchester Road Race has returned for its 86th running! The race is a staple in Connecticut, and on Thanksgiving morning, News 8 expects to see around 10,000 runners on the streets of Manchester. The Manchester Road Race is a 4.7-mile course that […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy