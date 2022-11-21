Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Wis. election officials weigh changes to military voting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials are weighing whether changes to military absentee voting are needed after a top Milwaukee election official was charged with fraud in false requests for military absentee ballots just days before the midterm election. Members of the Wisconsin Election Commission say they've talked...
CBS 58
Commission rules UW Health not required to recognize nurses union
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A setback for UW Health nurses looking to unionize -- the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission says state law prevents the group from being recognized as a union and also from bargaining a contract. In September, UW Health reached an agreement with the Service Employees International...
CBS 58
Wisconsin woodworker makes 200 trucks for Ukrainian children this Christmas
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man is one step closer to making Christas a little better for children in Ukraine. Woodworker Kale Kvistad has made 200 trucks for kids who were forced to flee their homes because of the war. During a recent doctor's appointment, Kale told his doctor...
CBS 58
Wisconsinites turn out for Small Business Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the infamous Black Friday now over, many were out in Southeast Wisconsin shopping for 'Small Business Saturday'. More than 20 businesses in the Third Ward are offering special deals here to encourage people to get out and shop small on 'Small Business Saturday'. "It is...
CBS 58
Mild Thanksgiving with a few isolated showers
Happy Thanksgiving! It's going to be another mild day with highs reaching into the 50s across southeast Wisconsin. In addition to the mild air we likely see a mostly cloudy sky with a few light showers possible mainly in the afternoon and evening. Thanksgiving 2022 will be one of the...
