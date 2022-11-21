Read full article on original website
Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
Central Florida stays mainly gray, with a few downpours, on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – Where has all the sunshine gone?. Thanksgiving Day, like Wednesday, will feature another chance for a few breaks in the clouds, but for the bulk of the day, clouds will win the battle across Central Florida. [TRENDING: 5-year-old boy with autism found dead in body of...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting fence, tree in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old DeLeon Springs man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound on Reynolds Road east of Sylvan Road when he lost control on...
Ask Trooper Steve: Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thanksgiving, “Can I leave my car running while pumping gas?”. [TRENDING:...
SpaceX to launch resupply mission to International Space Station from Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX on Saturday will try again to launch a Commercial Resupply Service mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center. The “resupply” aspect of the CRS-26 mission is possible with a Cargo Dragon capsule, set to ride a Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, according to SpaceX. A backup launch opportunity will come at 1:58 p.m. Sunday in the event of a delay.
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses
JUNEAU, Alaska – Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – On Saturday, the holidays will light up along Lake Dora to kick off a month of holiday events in the city of Mount Dora. This year, Light Up Mount Dora is taking place along the Lake Dora Waterfront. The event starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
