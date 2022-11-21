Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
willmarradio.com
Drug Bust in Renville County, One Person Arrested
(Renville, MN)-- On Wednesday, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street North in Renville. During the search, authorities located and seized a variety of drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $125,000. More than $35,000 in cash was also seized. One person was arrested and is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges.
KEYC
Large amounts of drugs and cash seized during drug bust in Renville, Minn.
RENVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On November 23, 2022, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street N. in Renville, MN.
willmarradio.com
Man convicted of domestic assault in Renville County
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Attorney’s Office says an Olivia man has been convicted of Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Domestic Assault. A jury delivered the verdicts Friday after a one-day trial. 45-year-old Luciano Lepke Martin will be sentenced January 5th. (2 p.m.). Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says last May, Martin was living with the victim in Olivia. An argument broke out and Martin attacked the victim in the bedroom, hitting her on the head and yelling at her. The victim attempted to leave the residence to call law enforcement, but was stopped by Martin who was holding a kitchen knife. Martin again continuously hit the victim in the head while holding the knife. The victim reached out to a friend via Facebook Messenger, who contacted law enforcement. When they arrived, Martin gave a false name and date of birth. He has at least seven prior convictions for domestic violence-related offenses including domestic assault, threats of violence, stalking with intent to injure, domestic assault strangulation, and interfering with 911 calls. Martin also has two pending files in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties for domestic assault and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Martin is facing 39-54 months in prison.
froggyweb.com
willmarradio.com
Pennock Man Injured in Kandiyohi County Crash
(Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 6:42a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle rollover with injuries on County Road 27 near County Road 5. Kandiyohi County deputies located a 2000 Ford Ranger rolled over on its side in the north ditch....
fox9.com
Southern Minnesota K-9 helps find 30 pounds of drugs during first day on the job
RENVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A K-9 with the Renville County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful first day of work after he helped locate a substantial amount of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. During K-9 Maverick's first day of work, the sheriff's office said the new K-9...
