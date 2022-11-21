Read full article on original website
Loretta Catherine Nies
Loretta Catherine Nies, 97, formerly of Mott, ND passed into the arms of her Savior on November 25, 2022 at Eventide, Jamestown, ND. Loretta was born on December 21, 1924 at Leola, SD to Konrad and Katherine (Rieger) Ehresman. After teaching at a country school for a brief time, she...
Burton Vrem
Burton Vrem, 90, of Valley City, ND, passed away in the early morning of Nov. 24, 2022 at SMP Health – St. Raphael, Valley City. He was born April 27, 1932 in McVille, ND; the only child of Arthur and Hazel Vrem. He grew up on the farm and attended school in the Tolna area. Burton served two years as a Private in the US Army. On Nov. 25, 1969 he married Jean Gedrose of New Rockford, ND and they settled in Valley City, ND where he worked for the State Highway Dept. until retirement. He enjoyed motorcycle riding for many years. Burton was a member and served as head usher at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Valley City.
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station. Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in south Moorhead around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect....
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
Valley City Area Chamber & DMV Moving To New Location
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will be moving to Central Avenue and open at the new location December 6th. The offices will be located at 253 Central Avenue North, Suite 101. The move will allow the Chamber to better serve members of...
Driver arrested, passenger injured after vehicle pursuit and crash south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.
Two Dead in Friday House Fire in Lisbon, North Dakota
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A tragedy in Lisbon, North Dakota where two people are dead after a house fire. Fire crews were called to the house on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house...
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"
(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
UPDATE: Police release names of victims of deadly north Fargo shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police have released the names of two men killed in a shooting near the NDSU campus Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo ,with fatal gunshot wounds.
Fargo Police Identifying Two Men Found Shot To Death
(Fargo, ND) — Fargo police are identifying two men found shot to death. Authorities say 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead at a home near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. Officials say they knew each other. No arrests have been made.
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Investigators say they have no suspects in the double homicide of two men early Saturday morning in a north Fargo neighborhood. 27-year-old Kierre Davies and 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood were found dead with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of 15th St. N. on Nov. 19 shortly after 3 a.m. Police say the men were at a ‘gathering’ at the home at the time of the shooting and neither lived there. Gatewood and Davies were local opposing rappers, according to friends and family, but detectives say they don’t believe that played a role in the shooting.
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
Jimmies Open Up ‘The Show’ with 13-Point Win Over WVU Tech
KINGSPORT, TN. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team put together a solid second half on Saturday afternoon as the Jimmies came from behind to take down West Virginia Tech 73-60 at the NAIA ‘The Show’. WVU Tech took an early lead of...
