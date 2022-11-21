Burton Vrem, 90, of Valley City, ND, passed away in the early morning of Nov. 24, 2022 at SMP Health – St. Raphael, Valley City. He was born April 27, 1932 in McVille, ND; the only child of Arthur and Hazel Vrem. He grew up on the farm and attended school in the Tolna area. Burton served two years as a Private in the US Army. On Nov. 25, 1969 he married Jean Gedrose of New Rockford, ND and they settled in Valley City, ND where he worked for the State Highway Dept. until retirement. He enjoyed motorcycle riding for many years. Burton was a member and served as head usher at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Valley City.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO