WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
click orlando
Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
click orlando
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with 10-hour Wheel ride at ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign at ICON Park on Saturday with its area commander riding the Wheel for 10 hours. The sounds of the season performed by the Salvation Army band put guests at ICON Park in a festive mood. The band also helped kick off the nonprofit’s Red Kettle campaign.
Chick’N’Cone to Open Winter Garden Location
A simple fast-casual concept, Chick’N’Cone serves four primary dishes—the Chick’N’Cone, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and a chicken bowl.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Altamonte Springs location
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened a second location in Florida, and just like before it's in the Orlando area. The Nashville-style chicken chain opened up a new shop at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs on November 18. Dave's started as a pop-up stand in East Hollywood run by chef Dave Kopushyan.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
click orlando
Lights, snow, markets and more: Winter Garden gets ready for free holiday festivities
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The city of Winter Garden is preparing a month of Christmas and holiday activities, including Christmas light displays, concerts, markets, parades and more. Tis the Season in Winter Garden kicks off on Friday, Dec. 2 with Light Up Winter Garden, from 6 p.m. to 9...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
click orlando
No place like Orlando International Airport for the holiday as thousands fly on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – For some travelers at Orlando International Airport, Thanksgiving day will be spent on a plane. Katherine Covel was on vacation in Orlando with friends and decided to fly back home to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
orangeobserver.com
German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden
Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
click orlando
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
click orlando
Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 73-year-old missing man who was last seen visiting relatives in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving. Deputies said they responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to the vicinity of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee, where Herman McClenton was reported missing. [TRENDING: Man accused of...
click orlando
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Miller’s Ale House unveils new holiday items to ring in the season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Miller’s Ale House is ringing in the holiday season with brand new cocktails and menu items available now through Dec. 31. The restaurant announced it will be serving up limited time menu items and specials that are festive for the holidays. Some of the items...
click orlando
What is Small Business Saturday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve heard the phrase “Small Business Saturday,” but what exactly is it?. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country and is part of the larger “Shop Small Movement.”. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
mynews13.com
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
