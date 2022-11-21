ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a gated private community

Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden

Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando

A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
ORLANDO, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LUTZ, FL
click orlando

What is Small Business Saturday?

ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve heard the phrase “Small Business Saturday,” but what exactly is it?. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country and is part of the larger “Shop Small Movement.”. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage

With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

