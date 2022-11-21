Read full article on original website
These are the 5 victims killed in the LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The stories of the lives of the five victims of Saturday night's shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, include tales of friendly bartenders who were well-loved and looked after their patrons, people who moved to the area to start a new chapter in their lives and strong and proud individuals who overcame obstacles placed in their way because of who they were.
YWCA: Stalking cases 'very prevalent' in Michigan
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township man is facing charges after police say he led a campaign of harassment and stalking against his ex-wife. Investigators say 44-year-old Mitchell Pierce threatened to kill her on multiple occasions — and threatened a school shooting where her children attended. Situations...
Popular LGBTQ+ nightclub adds on extra security ahead of busiest bar night of the year
What happened in Colorado Springs is still on many in the LGBTQ+ community. People want to feel safe when going out. Rumors is a popular LGBTQ+ alternative nightclub. “Everyone is welcome and should feel welcome,” Rumors GM Brett Grinage told FOX17. The business says it’s ready to welcome plenty...
University honors fallen Kalamazoo native
DETROIT, Mich. — November 22nd marks 6 years since Sergeant Collin Rose was killed in the line of duty. He was a member of the Wayne State University Police Department, which reports the 29 year-old was shot during an investigation and later died of his injuries. Now, the university...
Social media post prompts investigation at Harper Creek
Harper Creek Community Schools said a teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates misconduct alleged in a social media post.
Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women
Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s elections division has been selected as a finalist in the first Centers for Election Excellence initiative. The five-year U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence program, which just launched this year, gathers the nation’s nonpartisan election officials, designers and others to recognize and support election procedures in the country, according to the Ottawa County government.
GRPD: 2 shot, in stable but serious condition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. They are said to be in serious but stable condition. The initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. for shots heard near the Park Place Apartment...
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
Know the Law: Serving Alcohol & Dram Shop Law
Of the biggest, if not the biggest, drinking nights in the United States is the night before Thanksgiving. With the holiday just days away, Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas offers reminders on what’s known as Michigan’s “Dram Shop Law.” While you might not recognize that term, it refers to the laws surrounding serving alcohol to underaged minors and the visibly intoxicated. Learn more in this week’s Know the Law.
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday
Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday. The organization is hoping...
7-year-old soda maker heading to semifinals in national beverage contest
(WXMI) — Good Soda is not your average beverage. The drink is made for kids, by kids, and it's already gaining national attention. "We add a little bit of real fruit, carbonate it, add a little bit of citric acid, couple drops of Monk Fruit, and then we can it," said Good Soda Owner Beau Blackmon.
'What I Can Do': Kids' Food Basket founder releases memoir
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder of Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids is sharing her story of determination. Mary K. Hoodhood just released her first book, a memoir titled What I Can Do. The title carries a very special meaning. "What I can do" was the mantra Mary...
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
Patmos Library closing in 2024: residents voice concerns over LGBTQ+ books controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The board of the only library in one small Ottawa County community said it will close in 2024, following a campaign to defund the Patmos Library near Hudsonville over its collection of LGBTQ+ themed books. Patmos Library board members made the announcement at their first...
Jacobs Financial Services: Put a secure retirement on the top of your wish list
What is on your Christmas list? For those approaching or in retirement, the thing on their list might be enough money to make sure they can buy their grandkids the toys and presents they want to buy. However, a lot of folks in retirement put a clamp on those funds because they're scared they're going to run out of money.
