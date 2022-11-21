DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The stories of the lives of the five victims of Saturday night's shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, include tales of friendly bartenders who were well-loved and looked after their patrons, people who moved to the area to start a new chapter in their lives and strong and proud individuals who overcame obstacles placed in their way because of who they were.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO