Kalamazoo, MI

These are the 5 victims killed in the LGBTQ nightclub shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The stories of the lives of the five victims of Saturday night's shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, include tales of friendly bartenders who were well-loved and looked after their patrons, people who moved to the area to start a new chapter in their lives and strong and proud individuals who overcame obstacles placed in their way because of who they were.
YWCA: Stalking cases 'very prevalent' in Michigan

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township man is facing charges after police say he led a campaign of harassment and stalking against his ex-wife. Investigators say 44-year-old Mitchell Pierce threatened to kill her on multiple occasions — and threatened a school shooting where her children attended. Situations...
University honors fallen Kalamazoo native

DETROIT, Mich. — November 22nd marks 6 years since Sergeant Collin Rose was killed in the line of duty. He was a member of the Wayne State University Police Department, which reports the 29 year-old was shot during an investigation and later died of his injuries. Now, the university...
Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women

Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s elections division has been selected as a finalist in the first Centers for Election Excellence initiative. The five-year U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence program, which just launched this year, gathers the nation’s nonpartisan election officials, designers and others to recognize and support election procedures in the country, according to the Ottawa County government.
GRPD: 2 shot, in stable but serious condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. They are said to be in serious but stable condition. The initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. for shots heard near the Park Place Apartment...
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
Know the Law: Serving Alcohol & Dram Shop Law

Of the biggest, if not the biggest, drinking nights in the United States is the night before Thanksgiving. With the holiday just days away, Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas offers reminders on what’s known as Michigan’s “Dram Shop Law.” While you might not recognize that term, it refers to the laws surrounding serving alcohol to underaged minors and the visibly intoxicated. Learn more in this week’s Know the Law.
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday

Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday. The organization is hoping...
'What I Can Do': Kids' Food Basket founder releases memoir

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder of Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids is sharing her story of determination. Mary K. Hoodhood just released her first book, a memoir titled What I Can Do. The title carries a very special meaning. "What I can do" was the mantra Mary...
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases

Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
