WICHITA, Ks—Wichita State Women's Basketball will travel to California to participate in the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic. Wichita State recorded the largest comeback of the Keitha Adams era last Saturday vs. North Texas. The Shockers trailed by 17 at halftime, but outscored the Mean Green 33-12 in the second half to win 57-53 in Charles Koch Arena. After allowing 41 points on nearly 60 percent shooting in the first half, Wichita State turned the tables and held North Texas to 12 second half points on 4-of-27 shooting. North Texas' Quincy Noble outscored Wichita State by herself in the first half, 25-24, but finished with only five second half points. Jane Asinde scored 10 of her 13 points in the third quarter to help change the momentum. Curtessia Dean added 12 points and Trajata Colbert pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO