Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Weighs in After Her “Traditional Marriage” Comment
Watch: JoJo Siwa & Hilarie Burton BLAST Candace Cameron Bure's LGBTQ+ Diss. Natasha Bure is sticking by her mother's side. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron Bure stood behind the Full House star after Candace said the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Nov. 14.
Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks
Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...
‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget
Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
Natasha Bure praises mom Candace Cameron for her faith, being 'bold' amid backlash
Natasha Bure is standing up for her mom Candace Cameron after the “Fuller House" actress was criticized for her recent comments about wanting to put religion back into Christmas movies.
Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why She Left Hallmark for GAC Family: They're 'Christians That Love the Lord'
With Candace Cameron Bure‘s first GAC Family Christmas movie set to premiere later this month, Hallmark Channel’s former holiday queen is speaking out about her decision to switch networks. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure tells the Wall Street Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” In other words, as the WSJ notes in its headline, Bure wants to put Christianity back in Christmas movies. Speaking about Hallmark — where Bure starred in...
Jonathan Bennett, Alison Sweeney and More Explain Why They Love Working With Hallmark Channel
As streaming services and rival networks launch their own holiday programming, many actors and actresses have signed deals with Great American Family or Netflix, but several Hallmark Channel staples told Us that have no plans to find Christmas spirit elsewhere. “I don’t think anybody does Christmas the way Hallmark does. There's a magic to it, […]
Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments
Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts To 'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career. One such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995.
Jodie Sweetin praises JoJo Siwa, urges LGBTQ support amid Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure controversy
There might be a crack in the foundation of Full House. After former Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure made controversial comments about her new holiday network producing content that will favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories, her sitcom costar Jodie Sweetin voiced support for the queer community and openly gay entertainer JoJo Siwa, who publicly clashed with Bure in July.
Jojo Siwa said she doesn't think she'll ever speak to Candace Cameron Bure again after her comments about traditional marriages
"I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in," JoJo Siwa told People on Sunday.
Maren Morris Speaks Out About Candace Cameron Bure’s Controversial Comments
Country music star Maren Morris is joining the cacophony of voices speaking out after some comments from Candace Cameron Bure. If you have been following the story, then you know that Cameron Bure is desiring to tell more stories focused on “traditional marriage.” But Morris has an idea. She is suggesting an adjustment to DJ Tanner, the character Cameron Bure played on Full House.
Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron After Colorado Shooting: Look What Your "Traditional Values" Did!
Earlier this month, Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure outed herself as a bigot when she spoke about her reasons for leaving the Hallmark Channel in favor of the ultra-conservative Great American Family network. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Bure revealed that she was uncomfortable with the more progressive...
Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comment Has Generated Backlash From Hollywood And Beyond
In the Fuller House star's statement, however, she did not say whether same-sex couples will be featured in future movies she launches for a new network.
Vanessa Marcil Puts Candace Cameron Bure On Blast For Excluding Gays
The outspoken GH alum would not allow the sitcom star’s words go unanswered. Vanessa Marcil Puts Candace Cameron Bure On Blast For Excluding GaysSoap Hub. Unless you have been avoiding social media, you have probably seen something about Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure having left Hallmark for GAC because they will reportedly only show “traditional” relationships. General Hospital alum Vanessa Marcil certainly saw it, and she put the sitcom star on blast.
JoJo Siwa Won’t Talk To Candace Cameron Bure Again: ‘Excluding People For Who They Love Is’ Lousy
JoJo Siwa is standing firm with her choice to speak out against Candace Cameron Bure‘s anti-LGBTQ+ career moves. Earlier this month, Candace, 46, confirmed she left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network because she believes the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” She also said she does not believe the network has plans to write gay leads into their films. JoJo, 19, who came out as gay in 2021, immediately hit back at the comments, calling them “rude and hurtful.” Now, in a new interview, JoJo is explaining why she called out Candace just months after they originally had beef and that she doesn’t think they’ll speak ever again.
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star In and Produce LGBTQ Wedding Comedy
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works. Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most...
