JoJo Siwa is standing firm with her choice to speak out against Candace Cameron Bure‘s anti-LGBTQ+ career moves. Earlier this month, Candace, 46, confirmed she left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network because she believes the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” She also said she does not believe the network has plans to write gay leads into their films. JoJo, 19, who came out as gay in 2021, immediately hit back at the comments, calling them “rude and hurtful.” Now, in a new interview, JoJo is explaining why she called out Candace just months after they originally had beef and that she doesn’t think they’ll speak ever again.

2 DAYS AGO