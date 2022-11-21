Read full article on original website
Hometown Tour in Amory: The railroad is what started it all
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The railroad made Amory a reality. The town in Monroe County was founded in 1887. "Amory is this region's first planned city," Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox said. "It was put on this site by the railroad because they wanted a refueling station between Memphis and Birmingham."
Hometour Tour in Amory: Bill's Hamburgers nearing 100 years
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Some might argue Bill's Hamburgers is the most historic site in Amory. Krysta and Zach Smith operate the establishment. They are carrying on a legacy that began in 1929 as Bob’s Hamburgers. "I've worked here for 19 years, so I've literally done this like my...
Community helps women's ministries renovate Tupelo home
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Several local businesses are giving back to an organization that serves as a women's ministry. "I have a transformation story of my own; and then, I was asked to share that story at a local jail," Kelly Williams said. She is the director and founder...
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
Golden Angel Tree set up at Tupelo Chick-fil-A
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - With Christmas just a month away, many of us are looking for ways to help others this holiday season. Each year the Golden Angel Tree inside the Chick-fil-A at Thompson Square offers a joyful Christmas for hundreds of local seniors in area nursing homes. The tree...
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
United Furniture to employees: You will get paid
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — United Furniture told employees they would get a final paycheck on Friday. Workers found that out Wednesday evening in a message from the company and a day after they found out they were out of a job. The message shared to WTVA 9 News says...
United Furniture employee arrested for company thefts
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He's charged with grand larceny. Deputies made the arrest on McCallister Road, which...
Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee. Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them...
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
Laid off employee of Mississippi furniture plant accused of stealing furniture, company truck
One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.
85-year-old found dead Wednesday in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23 in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road. O'Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to determine...
Oxford Police release information about parking, shuttles, traffic changes ahead of Ole Miss, Mississippi State game
Oxford police say they are ready for Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans to have a fun and safe time celebrating one of the state’s oldest rivalries. “We will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area.” Oxford police said. “Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.”
MHSAA 6A North Championship: Starkville at Tupelo at a glance
JACKSON — We're down to four teams remaining in each of the six classes in the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs, and there are some fantastic football games slated for this weekend. Here's an in-depth look at the 6A North matchup between Starkville and Tupelo. Starkville YellowjacketsRecord: 10-3Head ...
Silver Alert issued for missing New Albany woman
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing New Albany woman. Jo Ann Decker, 67, was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 12:30 p.m. walking in the 1000 block of County Road 100. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
Robert Kevin Hodges, 52
On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
