ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

At least 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and five more are injured after a dispute led to a shooting near Atlantic Station around 8 p.m. Saturday night, police said. Atlanta Police said one man died from his injuries at the scene while five other people were rushed to the hospital. The six people who were shot are between 15 and 21-years-old, according to police.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
11Alive

Woman found dead inside car in Decatur parking lot after being shot, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside a car in a Decatur parking lot, DeKalb County Police said. Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked at a location on Snapfinger Parkway where they found a woman described to be in her 30s dead inside the car. Police said she died from an "apparent gunshot wound."
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Atlanta finalizes agreement for City Detention Center to house Fulton County inmates

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has finalized an agreement to house Fulton County Jail inmates at the old Atlanta City Detention Center, the mayor's office said Monday. The agreement was approved by the Atlanta City Council in August. The city council at that time said the parameters of the agreement included Atlanta receiving $50 a day per inmate from Fulton County, for the detainee population not to exceed 700 and for the agreement to last for a term of four years with no option to renew.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Mom still unaccounted for following deadly East Point apartment fire, officials say

EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman is still unaccounted for, and a 4-year-old girl has died after a fire consumed an East Point apartment complex building on Wednesday evening. The fire happened at 3072 Washington Road at the Brookfield Apartments. Video from a witness at the scene showed smoke filling the air as crews responded. Four-year-old twins were inside the home at the time of the fire, officials said.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy