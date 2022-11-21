Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Related
Confrontation between homeowner, stranger found sleeping inside leads to deadly shooting
ATLANTA — Update: The homeowner has been arrested and charged with murder. A homeowner has been detained after police said he fatally shot a stranger who he reportedly came home to find sleeping inside his home. Maj. Peter Malecki with Atlanta Police Department said officers responded just before 6...
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
Mother of twin girls arrested in connection to 'catastrophic' deadly East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. — The mother of twin girls -- one of whom was killed and the other severely hurt in a "catastrophic" East Point apartment fire -- has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting the fire, police confirm. According to the East Point Police, 27-year-old Nicole Ashley...
3 critically hurt after shooting in Gresham Park neighborhood, DeKalb Police say
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police now say a fourth person was hurt in connection to the shooting, which they believed started as a home invasion. An 18-year-old has also since died. No charges are expected to be filed in the case. Read the full story here. Original story appears below.
Man who allegedly caused disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday tased by Morrow Police
MORROW, Ga. — A 31-year-old man, believed to have been having a mental health crisis, is in custody after causing a disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday, according to Morrow Police. Authorities said the person threatened to "shoot up the place" and acted like he was armed as...
1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
At least 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and five more are injured after a dispute led to a shooting near Atlantic Station around 8 p.m. Saturday night, police said. Atlanta Police said one man died from his injuries at the scene while five other people were rushed to the hospital. The six people who were shot are between 15 and 21-years-old, according to police.
College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
Woman found dead inside car in Decatur parking lot after being shot, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside a car in a Decatur parking lot, DeKalb County Police said. Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked at a location on Snapfinger Parkway where they found a woman described to be in her 30s dead inside the car. Police said she died from an "apparent gunshot wound."
Husband accused of gunning down wife in Lovejoy arrested two months later, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous version of this story. Two months later, a Lovejoy man is in jail and he's accused of his wife's murder after police said he shot her several times while she was in her car. Clayton County Police...
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
Paulding County man evading arrest for more than a decade arrested in Jamaica, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — After being on the run for more than a decade, a Paulding County man facing several child molestation charges was arrested in Jamaica, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities said he was on their radar after overstaying his visa. The 71-year-old was arrested...
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
Grady Hospital joining the fight to stop gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Gun violence continues to hurt communities across the country, and it's a reality doctors at Grady Hospital face every day. Recently, 11Alive got a chance to visit the Marcus Trauma Center to see first hand what the hospital is doing to stop the cycle. "We see violence,...
Atlanta finalizes agreement for City Detention Center to house Fulton County inmates
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has finalized an agreement to house Fulton County Jail inmates at the old Atlanta City Detention Center, the mayor's office said Monday. The agreement was approved by the Atlanta City Council in August. The city council at that time said the parameters of the agreement included Atlanta receiving $50 a day per inmate from Fulton County, for the detainee population not to exceed 700 and for the agreement to last for a term of four years with no option to renew.
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
Man dead after shootout in DeKalb County parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed on Thanksgiving after a shootout at a DeKalb County parking lot on Thursday, according to police. Officers said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to an area off Candler Road and Interstate 20 regarding a person who was shot. Once there,...
Teens facing gang charges following shooting investigation, Gwinnett County Police say
ATLANTA — Ten individuals, many of them teens, have been arrested on gang-related charges following a shooting in Gwinnett County that left an 18-year-old injured, police say. The shooting itself occurred back in August on Brookdale Drive in Buford. Apart from the 18-year-old victim, Khamani Semaj Rhodes, officers said...
Mom still unaccounted for following deadly East Point apartment fire, officials say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman is still unaccounted for, and a 4-year-old girl has died after a fire consumed an East Point apartment complex building on Wednesday evening. The fire happened at 3072 Washington Road at the Brookfield Apartments. Video from a witness at the scene showed smoke filling the air as crews responded. Four-year-old twins were inside the home at the time of the fire, officials said.
Rockmart teen arrested, accused in shooting death of 38-year-old woman, GBI says
ROCKMART, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Cieria Colvin, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It all happened Saturday afternoon outside of the Housing Authority of Rockmart apartments on Forrest Avenue -- where the 15-year-old lived, according to the address on the warrants.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1