Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in defence of her former collaborators JK Rowling and Johnny Depp.Carter appeared as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film franchise, based on the books by Rowling. She has appeared alongside Depp in seven films together, five of which were directed by her former partner Tim Burton.Rowling has become a polarising figure in recent years thanks to her views on transgender rights, which have been accused by LGBT+ activists and organisations of being transphobic. The writer has denied that she is transphobic. Speaking to The Times in a new interview, Bonham Carter said:...

35 MINUTES AGO