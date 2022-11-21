Read full article on original website
Jay Leno Shows Off Face & Body Scars As He's Discharged From Burn Center One Week After Horrifying Accident
Jay Leno is on the road to recovery. The former Tonight Show host was discharged from the hospital on Monday, November 21, after suffering serious injuries from a horrifying garage fire one week prior.Looking happy and healthy upon leaving the facility, Leno posed with staff from the Grossman Burn Center for a photo. Leno's facial scars can be seen in the snap by his jawline and on his neck. His left hand also appears to be badly burned compared to his right.His doctors offered an update on Leno's health as he was set to return back home, sharing in a...
Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’
Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire
From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire
Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident
Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Jay Leno Poses For Photo After 10-Day Hospital Stay For Serious Burn Injuries
The comedian was discharged from the hospital after sustaining burns to his face, chest and hands in a car fire.
brides.com
Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle
On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
Popculture
Jay Leno Seen in First Photo Since Suffering Third-Degree Burns
Just over a week after Jay Leno's garage fire accident, he has released the first photo of himself in recovery. Leno was treated for burns to his face, hands and chest at Grossman Burn Center in southern California, where he needed skin grafts and other procedures to help him heal from the injuries. The results are remarkable, especially given the short time since the accident.
Popculture
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Jay Leno leaves burn center after fire, releases photo
Leno underwent surgery for serious burns to his face, chest and hands that happened when flames erupted as he was working on a vintage car.
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago and posted regular updates until March this year. Her last post included the hashtags #alwayskeepfighting and #chemosucks. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She...
Gallagher dead at 76: Comedian famous for smashing watermelons in act dies of organ failure after years of bad health
COMEDIAN Gallagher, who was known for smashing watermelons with a mallet as part of his parody act, has died from organ failure at the age of 76. Gallagher, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr, died on Friday morning while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, his manager told TMZ. The...
Mountain lion snatches, kills leashed Chihuahua mix on a walk in Hollywood Hills
Security camera footage captured the mountain lion emerging from bushes onto a residential street and pouncing on the Chihuahua mix.
Jalopnik
Jay Leno Was Working on 115-Year-Old Steam Car When Fire Erupted: Report
On Monday, it was reported that Jay Leno was severely burned on his face after a fire that erupted in his Burbank garage. We are now learning more details about the incident that initially took place on Saturday. TMZ reports that Leno was working on his 1907 White Steam Car’s...
Kymberly Herrin, Ghostbusters star and Playboy model, dies aged 65
The model passed away in her home in Santa Barbara on 28 October, according to her obituary. Herrin appeared as a ghost during a scene with Dan Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz in the 1984 film Ghostbusters. She also was cast in Romancing the Stone, and was the cover girl...
LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert
Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night. With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack. "My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."Jaime was knocked unconscious...
Arrest made in connection with attack on couple after Elton John concert
An arrest has been made in connection with the beating of a couple in a Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert. No other information was released surrounding the arrest following the attack, which was caught on video around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the attack followed a fender bender following John's three sold out shows at the venue and the victims (described as a man and a woman who are married) had attended the concert. Following the crash, the male victim exited his car and an argument ensued, resulting in the man being attacked by multiple individuals. Police said the man's wife was pulled by her hair while attempting to check on her husband and was knocked to the floor.When she came to, she worked to revive her husband, and managed to get him in their car, driving him to the hospital. He has since been released. The wife did not require hospitalization.Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Jay Leno underwent skin grafts for burns
Jay Leno's doctor said the comedian has undergone a skin graft procedure and is expected to have another surgery this week as he recovers from serious burns.
Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie
Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
