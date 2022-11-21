ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OK! Magazine

Jay Leno Shows Off Face & Body Scars As He's Discharged From Burn Center One Week After Horrifying Accident

Jay Leno is on the road to recovery. The former Tonight Show host was discharged from the hospital on Monday, November 21, after suffering serious injuries from a horrifying garage fire one week prior.Looking happy and healthy upon leaving the facility, Leno posed with staff from the Grossman Burn Center for a photo. Leno's facial scars can be seen in the snap by his jawline and on his neck. His left hand also appears to be badly burned compared to his right.His doctors offered an update on Leno's health as he was set to return back home, sharing in a...
Decider.com

Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’

Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident

Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
brides.com

Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle

On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Jay Leno Seen in First Photo Since Suffering Third-Degree Burns

Just over a week after Jay Leno's garage fire accident, he has released the first photo of himself in recovery. Leno was treated for burns to his face, hands and chest at Grossman Burn Center in southern California, where he needed skin grafts and other procedures to help him heal from the injuries. The results are remarkable, especially given the short time since the accident.
BURBANK, CA
Popculture

Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash

Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
TheDailyBeast

‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle

Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago and posted regular updates until March this year. Her last post included the hashtags #alwayskeepfighting and #chemosucks. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert

Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night. With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack. "My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."Jaime was knocked unconscious...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in connection with attack on couple after Elton John concert

An arrest has been made in connection with the beating of a couple in a Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert. No other information was released surrounding the arrest following the attack, which was caught on video around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the attack followed a fender bender following John's three sold out shows at the venue and the victims (described as a man and a woman who are married) had attended the concert. Following the crash, the male victim exited his car and an argument ensued, resulting in the man being attacked by multiple individuals. Police said the man's wife was pulled by her hair while attempting to check on her husband and was knocked to the floor.When she came to, she worked to revive her husband, and managed to get him in their car, driving him to the hospital. He has since been released. The wife did not require hospitalization.Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE

