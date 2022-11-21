ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Shockers take control in overtime to outlast Montana

LOS ANGELES – Wichita State completed another double digit second half comeback to defeat Montana in overtime in the opening game of the LMU Thanksgiving Classic, 78-69, Friday afternoon. Wichita State (4-1) won its third straight game and second straight facing a double digit deficit in the second half....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 WSU VB: Shorthanded Shockers Stun SMU

DALLAS, Texas— Trailing two sets to one and without star middle Natalie Foster due to injury, Wichita State rallied for a thrilling five-set win at SMU, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12. It's the sixth win in the last seven tries for Wichita State (17-12, 12-6), who avenged a three-set...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Cali Dreamin': Shockers ready for LMU Thanksgiving Classic

WICHITA, Ks—Wichita State Women's Basketball will travel to California to participate in the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic. Wichita State recorded the largest comeback of the Keitha Adams era last Saturday vs. North Texas. The Shockers trailed by 17 at halftime, but outscored the Mean Green 33-12 in the second half to win 57-53 in Charles Koch Arena. After allowing 41 points on nearly 60 percent shooting in the first half, Wichita State turned the tables and held North Texas to 12 second half points on 4-of-27 shooting. North Texas' Quincy Noble outscored Wichita State by herself in the first half, 25-24, but finished with only five second half points. Jane Asinde scored 10 of her 13 points in the third quarter to help change the momentum. Curtessia Dean added 12 points and Trajata Colbert pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi

BARTON COUNTY — At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Planning Commission to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Plans approved for new Newton Public Library

NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Salina-area woman, daughter injured in SUV rollover

SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Chaplains to feed first responders Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Thanksgiving. "This Thursday, we are providing Thanksgiving meals to our law enforcement, fire department and all first responders that will be out there protecting us and serving us while we are enjoying Thanksgiving with our family," said Chaplain Richard Haley.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Elf, the Musical on Flag Theatre stage for holidays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Family Community Theatre presents its seasonal show for 2022 over the next two weekends on November 25 through 27 and December 1-4. Elf the Musical is Based on the Will Ferrell hit movie. Ian J. Diaz-Ortega plays Buddy in the FCT production. "This baby boy...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Molotov cocktail causes damage to Kan. woman's car in Salina

SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Santa Claus appearing all over Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Meeting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families throughout the holiday season. Sometimes tracking him down can be a little difficult, he appears in so many places. To remedy that, Eagle Media reporters have compiled a small list to help parents track down where...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
