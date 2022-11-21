Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gooch: National Semifinal using NJCAA ticketing platform
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Blue Dragon fans make their plans for the NJCAA National Semifinal football game to be held Saturday Dec. 3 at Gowans Stadium at 2 p.m., it's important to note that they will need to go through the national office to get their tickets. "The links...
Four straight: Indians win state title over Holton 28-0 Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Andale Indians came in to Saturday's Class 3A state championship game having won 50 straight games and had won every game this season by at least 30 points. They didn't quite meet the 30 point mark, but the most important number was their defense putting...
🏀 WBB: Shockers take control in overtime to outlast Montana
LOS ANGELES – Wichita State completed another double digit second half comeback to defeat Montana in overtime in the opening game of the LMU Thanksgiving Classic, 78-69, Friday afternoon. Wichita State (4-1) won its third straight game and second straight facing a double digit deficit in the second half....
🏐 WSU VB: Shorthanded Shockers Stun SMU
DALLAS, Texas— Trailing two sets to one and without star middle Natalie Foster due to injury, Wichita State rallied for a thrilling five-set win at SMU, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12. It's the sixth win in the last seven tries for Wichita State (17-12, 12-6), who avenged a three-set...
🏀 Cali Dreamin': Shockers ready for LMU Thanksgiving Classic
WICHITA, Ks—Wichita State Women's Basketball will travel to California to participate in the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic. Wichita State recorded the largest comeback of the Keitha Adams era last Saturday vs. North Texas. The Shockers trailed by 17 at halftime, but outscored the Mean Green 33-12 in the second half to win 57-53 in Charles Koch Arena. After allowing 41 points on nearly 60 percent shooting in the first half, Wichita State turned the tables and held North Texas to 12 second half points on 4-of-27 shooting. North Texas' Quincy Noble outscored Wichita State by herself in the first half, 25-24, but finished with only five second half points. Jane Asinde scored 10 of her 13 points in the third quarter to help change the momentum. Curtessia Dean added 12 points and Trajata Colbert pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi
BARTON COUNTY — At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
Vote online for the Downtown Hutch Holiday Window Decorating Contest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The holiday season is in full swing and so is the Downtown Hutch Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Head Downtown this holiday season to vote for your favorite holiday window. You can vote daily online. The winner will be announced on December 3rd Thursday live on the...
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
Planning Commission to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
Hutchinson Salvation Army to get match of special Giving Tuesday donations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Tuesday, November 29, Giving Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Reno County has a great way to help support the community. Sam’s Club is matching up to $250,000 for the local territory and each of the other 3 territories in the United States from their $1,000,000 donation.
Kansas police recover camper missing since early October
GREAT BEND — On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had...
Plans approved for new Newton Public Library
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
Salina-area woman, daughter injured in SUV rollover
SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
Chaplains to feed first responders Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Thanksgiving. "This Thursday, we are providing Thanksgiving meals to our law enforcement, fire department and all first responders that will be out there protecting us and serving us while we are enjoying Thanksgiving with our family," said Chaplain Richard Haley.
Elf, the Musical on Flag Theatre stage for holidays
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Family Community Theatre presents its seasonal show for 2022 over the next two weekends on November 25 through 27 and December 1-4. Elf the Musical is Based on the Will Ferrell hit movie. Ian J. Diaz-Ortega plays Buddy in the FCT production. "This baby boy...
Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
Molotov cocktail causes damage to Kan. woman's car in Salina
SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
Santa Claus appearing all over Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Meeting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families throughout the holiday season. Sometimes tracking him down can be a little difficult, he appears in so many places. To remedy that, Eagle Media reporters have compiled a small list to help parents track down where...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0