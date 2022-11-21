On the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Dave Chappelle made headlines for his opening monologue — not for any jokes about the trans community, as the comedian has put in his stand-up, but instead for his commentary on the recent wave of antisemitic rhetoric from prominent figures like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. While several prominent figures have criticized Chappelle’s monologue, he has a defender in fellow comedian and friend Jon Stewart. “Dave said something in the ‘SNL’ monologue that I thought was constructive, which he says, ‘It shouldn’t be this hard to talk about things,’” Stewart said during...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO