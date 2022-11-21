Read full article on original website
‘She Said’: Bringing the Personal Stories to the Forefront of the Investigative Thriller
For director Maria Schrader, “She Said” was more than a truthful and thrilling recreation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning, #MeToo-bolstering New York Times report that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse and harassment. It was also about the personal stories of New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan). This made it a more complex and emotionally resonant film about female empowerment and the “crucible of motherhood,” which Schrader’s go-to editor, Hansjörg Weißbrich, leaned into. “This was an investigative thriller and a more important aspect — their private life and how they got to know each...
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'
"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue." The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
wegotthiscovered.com
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Brooke Shields Says She Was 'Taken Advantage Of' In Infamous Barbara Walters Interview
"I thought, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t understand what this is,’" Shields recalled of the interview 41 years ago.
Jon Stewart Defends Dave Chappelle from Antisemitism Controversy: ‘Censorship’ Is the Wrong Approach
On the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Dave Chappelle made headlines for his opening monologue — not for any jokes about the trans community, as the comedian has put in his stand-up, but instead for his commentary on the recent wave of antisemitic rhetoric from prominent figures like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. While several prominent figures have criticized Chappelle’s monologue, he has a defender in fellow comedian and friend Jon Stewart. “Dave said something in the ‘SNL’ monologue that I thought was constructive, which he says, ‘It shouldn’t be this hard to talk about things,’” Stewart said during...
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery review – A lighter, brighter sequel but with the same social conscience
Can you really eat the rich when a hundred-billion-dollar corporation is footing the bill? It’s the unavoidable question eating away at the recent mainstream wave of anti-capitalist media, from Squid Game and The White Lotus to last week’s culinary comedy-thriller The Menu. It feels especially apt, though, when talking about Knives Out. The sequel rights to Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery, where the decent and just are pitted against the monied and morally corrupt, were acquired from Lionsgate by Netflix in 2020 for an eye-watering $469m. But, to his credit, Johnson seems fully aware of the irony.While 2019’s Knives...
Former National Geographic Exec Susan Goldberg to Lead GBH
Susan Goldberg, the former editor-in-chief of National Geographic, has been named as president and chief executive of Boston public media producer GBH, the creator of Antiques Roadshow and Frontline. Goldberg was the first woman to lead National Geographic, with a tenure from 2014 to 2022. Under her leadership, Goldberg helped diversify the staff at National Geographic, expanded its coverage areas and created more of a digital presence for the brand. The publication received 11 national magazine awards and was the finalist for the Pulitzer Prize three times during her tenure. More from The Hollywood ReporterHarrison Ford Will Be De-Aged to Fight Nazis...
