Not only attract young people with their unique space, but these cafes are also “equipped” with many more services for customers to enjoy “virtual living”. District 2 is indeed a new “district” for those who love to have coffee with friends or find a place to take pictures. Catching up with that trend, this “rich area” always launches cafes with new visions and spaces. Not only invest in one place to take pictures, but these shops also create many shooting zones with different backgrounds and miniatures to bring a diverse and unexpected feeling. So, still in Ho Chi Minh City, you will be able to sit under the big trees, and a cool swimming pool and breath in the fresh air, sip coffee relax, light sunshine like a resort in a resort. A morning away from the car horns, hiding in the lap of these cafes is extremely relaxing. The space here will bring a different Ho Chi Minh City – feel like you are traveling in the place where you live.

