This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Tulsa Police Search For Woman Responsible For Crash After Falling Out Of Moving Car
Police are looking for a woman who they say fell out of her Jeep just before it crashed into a pickup truck at a Tulsa gas station. According to police, the crash happened at a QuikTrip near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue on Tuesday. Police say the crash...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank
Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
fourstateshomepage.com
Vinita woman dies in car crash
KETCHUM – A Vinita woman died in a car crash on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed. Saffron Durham, 18, died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported. The fatal collision happened around 2:38 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. Kenneth Turner, 62, of...
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Fire At Wimbledon Apartments
Tulsa fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Wimbledon Place Apartments near 51st and Memorial. Crews were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. as smoke was seen. Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out safely before putting the flames out. "Once they got...
News On 6
Shoppers Line Up For Black Friday Deals At Woodland Hills Mall
Many stores are now open for shoppers to come and take advantage of some good deals. Some people lined up as early as midnight to get a good deal on new shoes at Woodland Hills Mall. News On 6's Cal Day was there as the doors opened.
Glenpool police investigate fatal stabbing
Police say 27-year-old Richard Harris was arrested at the scene after someone reported a stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
News On 6
'Downtown Days Of Wonder' Helps Put Local Businesses On Display
Pop-up shops are taking over some Downtown Tulsa storefronts. Eight businesses are moving into vacant spaces for the holiday season. Fallon Dickson was living in San Diego and working in accounting when the stock market crashed in 2008. She decided to leave her job and move back to Tulsa to...
News On 6
1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested
A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities. Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street. Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim. The 29-year-old victim was pronounced...
News On 6
Tulsa Dream Center Asking For Donations For Annual Toy Drive
The Tulsa Dream Center is asking Black Friday shoppers to pick up toys for their annual toy drive next month. They’re hoping to give out 6,000 toys to boys and girls across Tulsa. People can take new toys to the Dream Center, where they will be wrapped and given...
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
News On 6
TPD: Stolen U-Haul Leads To Drug Trafficking Arrests In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said multiple people were arrested Friday night after officers found a stolen U-Haul pickup in a motel parking lot. Police said Jason Solis was in the driver's seat of the pickup in the Clarion Motel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial when officers found it. Solis told officers...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
News On 6
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
News On 6
French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show
A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner. He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either. Winston also...
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
News On 6
Heritage Hill Runs Away From Verdigris Late, 41-20
The Heritage Hill Chargers were able to pull away from the Verdigris Cardinals late, 41-20. Heritage Hall has looked sharp in the playoffs, aiming for the final goal of lifting the state championship trophy. Congratulations Verdigris on the great season!
1600kush.com
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
