WLOS.com
34th annual Appalachian Potters Market prepares for grand return to Western North Carolina
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, an annual tradition is coming back to Western North Carolina. The 34th annual Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Potters from the region will be on site...
WLOS.com
Small Biz Saturday provides Asheville's Madam Clutterbuckets shop chance to share mission
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday shopping weekend continued with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Sandwiched in the middle of the holiday weekend, Small Business Saturday allows...
WLOS.com
Holiday art sale in Madison County allows artists, crafters to show off, sell their works
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Painters, weavers and artists of all trades are getting a chance to show off their skills at the annual Madison County Holiday Sale. For the next three weeks -- Friday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 -- the Madison County Arts Center in downtown Marshall will host booths full of art from local crafters.
WLOS.com
Sponsors, volunteers needed for ABCCM Christmas Angel Shop; 23% increase in need expected
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — So far, nearly 400 families have applied to be supported this Christmas through the ABCCM Christmas Angel Shop -- and the nonprofit's director said the need will be much greater this year than last. Ingles is once again donating its space for this year's Christmas...
WLOS.com
More than 1,300 work up Thanksgiving appetite during South Asheville Turkey Trot 5K
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,300 people started their Thanksgiving Day bright and early for the South Asheville Turkey Trot 5K. Participants gathered at Biltmore Park Town Square at 9 a.m. to get their heart rates up on a day typically dedicated to cooking and eating. "The families...
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Lydia Sale
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — At Swain West Elementary School, a grateful grandmother credits first grade teacher Lydia Sale for bringing her grandson out of his shell and turning him into a social butterfly. During a recent lesson, the class broke down words into syllables, an exercise to help...
WLOS.com
Small business owners notice increase in customers with record-breaking shopping projected
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While concerns of inflation loom, the National Retail Federation (NRT) projects this could be a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend. N.R.T projects 166.3 million Americans will be out shopping through Cyber Monday. Traditionally, Black Friday shoppers gravitate to major retailers offering up deep discounts, but...
WLOS.com
Folks line up at Fletcher restaurant for a Thanksgiving meal
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Many local restaurants were serving Thanksgiving meals today for those who needed one. Kosta's Kitchen in Fletcher had a line out the door when they opened at 11 a.m. Thursday. Manager Melissa Sadler says their Thanksgiving meal was a blessing to share with the community.
WLOS.com
'It comes from the heart': Company delivers Thanksgiving meal to Fletcher first responders
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina company is thanking local first responders who were working on Thanksgiving Day. “It comes from the heart. I know these guys are out here, away from their families,” Jeff Kocha of Blue Mountain Distributors said. Blue Mountain Distributors delivered Thanksgiving...
WLOS.com
Lions Club Christmas tree sale doubles as fundraiser to help blind, visually impaired
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — As many head out this weekend to find their Christmas tree, there's one place that's selling them where the funds go to a good cause. The Valley Springs Lions Club is holding its annual Christmas tree sale. A group of scouts from Troop 72 was...
WLOS.com
Long holiday weekend expected to be record-breaking for shopping, annual survey shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday weekend is expected to be a record-breaking one when it comes to shopping. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking this data in 2017.
WLOS.com
New tool gives 911 callers text alert updates during emergencies
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you shop online, you likely receive texts or emails updating the order status and delivery date. What if the same thing applied when you called law enforcement? The Hendersonville Police Department has a new system doing just that. "The individual has calmed down. He's...
WLOS.com
'Tri-demic' infection rates fall across WNC, but physicians warn viruses still circulating
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As many families return to their Thanksgiving rituals, physicians warn it could stress healthcare systems in the coming weeks. While cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 are trending downward across North Carolina's mountain counties, the viruses and others are still making plenty of people sick.
WLOS.com
More consumers will take advantage of holiday deals this year, experts say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday shopping season, the National Retail Federation (NRF) projects more than 166 million shoppers will take advantage of holiday deals. That estimate is nearly 8 million more people than last year and is the highest number since 2017. The NRF projects that about 114.9...
WLOS.com
Video: Brevard basketball player changes his name in honor of his stepfather
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — An emotional moment between a local basketball player and his stepfather touched the hearts of everyone in the Brevard High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Before the rivalry game between Brevard and Rosman, the player formerly known as Jaylen Carver revealed to his...
