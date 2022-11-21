ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Lydia Sale

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — At Swain West Elementary School, a grateful grandmother credits first grade teacher Lydia Sale for bringing her grandson out of his shell and turning him into a social butterfly. During a recent lesson, the class broke down words into syllables, an exercise to help...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Folks line up at Fletcher restaurant for a Thanksgiving meal

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Many local restaurants were serving Thanksgiving meals today for those who needed one. Kosta's Kitchen in Fletcher had a line out the door when they opened at 11 a.m. Thursday. Manager Melissa Sadler says their Thanksgiving meal was a blessing to share with the community.
FLETCHER, NC
WLOS.com

Long holiday weekend expected to be record-breaking for shopping, annual survey shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday weekend is expected to be a record-breaking one when it comes to shopping. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking this data in 2017.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

New tool gives 911 callers text alert updates during emergencies

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you shop online, you likely receive texts or emails updating the order status and delivery date. What if the same thing applied when you called law enforcement? The Hendersonville Police Department has a new system doing just that. "The individual has calmed down. He's...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

