Joshua, TX

Jackie E. Hammonds, 84, of Coleman

Jackie E. Hammonds, age 84, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at North Coleman Baptist Church, 515 Church Street in Coleman, with Rev. Jeff Dean officiating. A private interment was held at the Coleman City Cemetery.
COLEMAN, TX
Bobbie Jean Forbess, 94, formerly of Brownwood

Bobbie Jean Forbess, 94 of Rogers, Arkansas formerly of Brownwood, Texas passed away November 22, 2022, at Jamestown Health and Rehab. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m, to 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th Street, Rogers, Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 at the funeral home.
ROGERS, AR
Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman

Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
Red Sand Project with CASA in the Heart of Texas

Brownwood, Texas – Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork installation created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk cracks to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The red sand represents children and people who are victims of trafficking and exploitation that fall through the cracks every day. Red Sand Projects have been done in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood

Brian Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at a local hospital. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home. Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Raymon Mobley, 96, of Coleman

Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Large Turnout Thursday for Community Thanksgiving Feast

The turnout for the 38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday easily surpassed last year’s numbers. After the final tabulation, the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Feast was the largest yet. The 2022 total home delivery and take-out was 1,733. The total 2021 dine in was 603. The 2021 total home...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU

Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
BROWNWOOD, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Brownwood Football Season Ends Against Wichita Falls

ABILENE – On a rainy and cold night, the Wichita Falls Coyotes dashed the dreams of the Brownwood Lions with a 41-19 victory in the Class 4A Division 1 Regional Semifinal Game. The Lions coughed the ball up four times, including three in the second half; did not complete...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say

KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
KEENE, TX
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway

On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
DALLAS, TX

