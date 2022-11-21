Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Texas Woman and Cancer Survivor Was Diagnosed, Treated, and Cured of Lung Cancer on the Same VisitZack LoveFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Related
koxe.com
Jackie E. Hammonds, 84, of Coleman
Jackie E. Hammonds, age 84, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at North Coleman Baptist Church, 515 Church Street in Coleman, with Rev. Jeff Dean officiating. A private interment was held at the Coleman City Cemetery.
koxe.com
Bobbie Jean Forbess, 94, formerly of Brownwood
Bobbie Jean Forbess, 94 of Rogers, Arkansas formerly of Brownwood, Texas passed away November 22, 2022, at Jamestown Health and Rehab. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m, to 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th Street, Rogers, Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 at the funeral home.
koxe.com
Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman
Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Red Sand Project with CASA in the Heart of Texas
Brownwood, Texas – Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork installation created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk cracks to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The red sand represents children and people who are victims of trafficking and exploitation that fall through the cracks every day. Red Sand Projects have been done in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.
koxe.com
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at a local hospital. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home. Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Raymon Mobley, 96, of Coleman
Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
koxe.com
Large Turnout Thursday for Community Thanksgiving Feast
The turnout for the 38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday easily surpassed last year’s numbers. After the final tabulation, the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Feast was the largest yet. The 2022 total home delivery and take-out was 1,733. The total 2021 dine in was 603. The 2021 total home...
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
koxe.com
Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Dallas Observer
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
koxe.com
Brownwood Football Season Ends Against Wichita Falls
ABILENE – On a rainy and cold night, the Wichita Falls Coyotes dashed the dreams of the Brownwood Lions with a 41-19 victory in the Class 4A Division 1 Regional Semifinal Game. The Lions coughed the ball up four times, including three in the second half; did not complete...
Vehicle catches fire near North Abilene church on Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police and fire crews were called to a car fire in North Abilene on Thanksgiving Day Thursday. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, a vehicle on fire was reported in North Abilene near the corner of North 10th Street and Woodlawn Drive. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that no buildings […]
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
San Angelo LIVE!
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
keranews.org
Dallas wants to move homeless people from encampments into housing. But trust is in short supply
On a sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen workers schlepping up and down the steep, rocky ravine trash and items left behind by the community of people who once lived here. It’s sweaty work, heaving huge black garbage bags onto the back of a truck. Abandoned belongings pile up in...
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
Woman run down in an Arlington hit-and-run dies, driver located and arrested
The woman killed Sunday in a late night hit-and-run in Arlington has now been identified. Maricela Moreno died at the age of 67 from what the Medical Examiner calls “blunt force injuries.”
Comments / 0