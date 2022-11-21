ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Communities feed citizens for Thanksgiving

MIDLAND, Texas — It's the season of giving, and locations around the Permian Basin are doing their part to make sure people have a hot meal for Thanksgiving. The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry served a free Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday for the 36h year in a row. This team, which...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

ConocoPhillips provides Thanksgiving meal for Manor Park Midland staff members

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, November 22, all 250 employees received a Thanksgiving turkey dinner for four, as a thanks for their service to the community. ConocoPhillips started doing this for Manor Park in 2020, to show the staff who have worked through the pandemic and serve the elderly population in the Permian Basin how much they’re appreciated.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office provided meals for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to Odessa residents on Wednesday. Odessa residents woke up to a surprise visit from the Ector County Sheriff’s office, but not for any illegal activities, instead they showed up to give them meals. What looked like...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures are dropping and dogs like humans get cold too. “We want to give animals a warm place at night especially so they don’t freeze to death,” said Executive Director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson. Fix West Texas offers a solution for people...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

2 hour arrival needed at Midland International Air & Space Port

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says in addition to the holiday travel surge, the TSA suffered an equipment failure on the morning of November 22nd. The Midland International Air & Space Port is asking everyone to arrive at least 2 hours prior to their flight time. Please expect extended wait times at the security checkpoints. On the morning of November 22nd, wait times exceeded 1 hour for security.
MIDLAND, TX
Newswest9.com

Equipment failure at Midland airport causes long security lines Tuesday

MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday morning the lines at the Midland International Air and Spaceport were really long due to a TSA equipment failure. This failure caused wait times to go up and the airport recommended that people show up two hours before their time. But even without equipment failure,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB women’s basketball wins home opener over Sul Ross

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin women’s basketball team won its first home game of the season by defeating Sul Ross State 86-53 on Monday. Four players scored in double figures on Monday as UT Permian Basin Women’s Basketball cruised to a victory in their home opener against Sul Ross State, 86-53.
ODESSA, TX
fox34.com

Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland. During the incident, an...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New regulations coming for developers in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — New developers will have to adhere to a new set of rules for the first time since 2014. Monday at the Ector County Commissioners, the Planning and Development team handed down the proposal for new regulations that will apply to any form of construction going forward, including homes and businesses.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month. Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney...
STANTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Aaron Duncan, 32, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.  According to an affidavit, on November 16, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate after someone called 911 and reported […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.  Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy