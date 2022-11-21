Read full article on original website
Communities feed citizens for Thanksgiving
MIDLAND, Texas — It's the season of giving, and locations around the Permian Basin are doing their part to make sure people have a hot meal for Thanksgiving. The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry served a free Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday for the 36h year in a row. This team, which...
ConocoPhillips provides Thanksgiving meal for Manor Park Midland staff members
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, November 22, all 250 employees received a Thanksgiving turkey dinner for four, as a thanks for their service to the community. ConocoPhillips started doing this for Manor Park in 2020, to show the staff who have worked through the pandemic and serve the elderly population in the Permian Basin how much they’re appreciated.
As Midland private school leaders face indictments, their supporters question the conduct of local police
Current and former leaders at Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland were indicted this month on state felony charges for allegedly concealing the abuse of children. The two schools were investigated for two separate, unconnected incidents, but the schools’ supporters have united to call on the City of...
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian High Panthers Girls Varsity defeat Midland Christian Mustangs
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High Girls Varsity team visited the Midland Christian Mustangs and defeated them in a non-district game 57-15. Watch below for the highlights.
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office provided meals for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to Odessa residents on Wednesday. Odessa residents woke up to a surprise visit from the Ector County Sheriff’s office, but not for any illegal activities, instead they showed up to give them meals. What looked like...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Fix West Texas offering mobile dog shelters for winter months
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures are dropping and dogs like humans get cold too. “We want to give animals a warm place at night especially so they don’t freeze to death,” said Executive Director of Fix West Texas Karen Patterson. Fix West Texas offers a solution for people...
Affidavit: Texas teacher accused of having relationship with female student, 15
A Texas teacher was charged Tuesday with improper relationship between educator and student after the district received an anonymous tip.
2 hour arrival needed at Midland International Air & Space Port
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says in addition to the holiday travel surge, the TSA suffered an equipment failure on the morning of November 22nd. The Midland International Air & Space Port is asking everyone to arrive at least 2 hours prior to their flight time. Please expect extended wait times at the security checkpoints. On the morning of November 22nd, wait times exceeded 1 hour for security.
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
Equipment failure at Midland airport causes long security lines Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday morning the lines at the Midland International Air and Spaceport were really long due to a TSA equipment failure. This failure caused wait times to go up and the airport recommended that people show up two hours before their time. But even without equipment failure,...
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Well blowouts have become a common sight on Schuyler Wight’s land near the Pecos County and Crane County border, which he uses for ranching. “I’m a fourth-generation rancher,” Wight said.” I’ve been ranching all my life.”. But in recent years,...
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB women’s basketball wins home opener over Sul Ross
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin women’s basketball team won its first home game of the season by defeating Sul Ross State 86-53 on Monday. Four players scored in double figures on Monday as UT Permian Basin Women’s Basketball cruised to a victory in their home opener against Sul Ross State, 86-53.
Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland. During the incident, an...
New regulations coming for developers in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — New developers will have to adhere to a new set of rules for the first time since 2014. Monday at the Ector County Commissioners, the Planning and Development team handed down the proposal for new regulations that will apply to any form of construction going forward, including homes and businesses.
Was This Popular Midland-Odessa Restaurant Part Of Your Childhood?
If you didn't eat at this old-school restaurant growing up, did you even have a childhood? I am telling you right now, once a week my parents did some grocery shopping in Odessa, or took me to a movie and this was a must every.single.time. Friday's or Saturday's were made for Long John Silver's!
8th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Meal Event To Take Place This Thursday In Odessa!
Eight years and still going strong! How proud are we to live in a community where people like this exist? The generous folks from Curb Side Bistro are gearing up for their annual FREE Thanksgiving Day meal event. WHERE IS THE FREE THANKSGIVING EVENT TAKING PLACE?. Beginning at 11 am...
Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month. Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney...
Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Aaron Duncan, 32, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman. According to an affidavit, on November 16, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate after someone called 911 and reported […]
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
