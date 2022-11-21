ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Bedroom shot up, gasoline poured on car at apartments on Highway 48/13

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone shot up an apartment bedroom and may have poured gasoline onto the victim’s car in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. At about 4:42 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Road, just south of Clarksville off of Highway 48/13, according to a news release from Sgt. Bishop Delaney.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

The Rev. William Johnson

Reverend William Johnson, was born to the proud parents, Mattie William Carney and Gillis Johnson in Clarksville Montgomery County Tennessee on March 10, 1925. He entered eternal rest November 20, 2022. Rev. Johnson was married to Beulah Mae Pendleton Johnson. He worked for State Stove Industries and retired after 25...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead

Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Elsie Bea McCormick

Elsie Bea McCormick, age 90, of Clarksville, TN, passed away in Nashville at St. Thomas West. Elsie was born May 14, 1932, in Montgomery Co. to the late William Jessie Tinsley and Maudie Walker. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Askew (Bug) McCormick, Jr.; brothers Joe Tinsley, Norris Tinsley, Leslie Tinsley, William Tinsley; sister, Maybell Conaster.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jannie Yarbrough James

Jannie Yarbrough James, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Falls officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD offering Safe Surrender opportunities for non-violent offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has organized two opportunities for Davidson County residents to clear their criminal records of any non-violent offenses that have been ignored or avoided. The program is called Nashville Safe Surrender, which will take place Friday, December 2, from 8 a.m. -...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas lights in Clarksville: Have you got the city’s best light display?

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s time again for Clarksville Now to celebrate the holidays by guiding you to the best Christmas light displays in Clarksville. If you have an amazing lights display to share – your house, or even someone else’s – take a night-time photo of the fully decorated house and post it to this site: Christmas in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov 18, 2022

June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
Davidson County Source

Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street

November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN

