BOSTON — For a game in late November, TD Garden sure sounded like it was hosting a Bruins playoff game. The home crowd was behind Boston every step of the way against the Carolina Hurricanes, especially after David Krejci brought the B’s within one in the second and tied it at 2-2 in the third. The building felt like it was shaking from the ground up. The fans were chanting “goal” when it came to the officials reviewing Krejci’s second goal and were singing to every song the Garden played at the top of their lungs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO