Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
NBA Odds: Russell Westbrook Making Strong Push For This Award
After ugly performances to kick off his 2022-23 season — and tenure overall — with the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Russell Westbrook has begun to flip the script and the oddsmakers have taken notice. In just the second game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook...
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Ruled Out With Injury Vs. Wizards
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum appeared in jeopardy to miss Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks when he popped up on the injury report with a left ankle sprain. It didn’t end up preventing Tatum from suiting up or putting together an MVP-like performance, though, especially with Luka Doncic in town.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Highlights Defensive ‘Statement’ Vs. Kings
Thanks to a crucial late-game push, the Boston Celtics remained the most winningest team in the NBA following their 122-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on Friday night. The Celtics, while shaky for most of the third quarter, did just that for the better part of the...
Injury Woes Continue To Plague Former Celtic Gordon Hayward
Former Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward just can’t outrun the injury bug. Hayward, who now is in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets, has had his career derailed by injuries and he’s set to miss significant time again. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday night that Hayward will...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Thinks Payton Pritchard ‘Mastering’ This Skill
Payton Pritchard served as a vital spark for the Boston Celtics in Friday’s 122-104 win over the Sacramento Kings. Pritchard went into the game for the first time with 3:12 left in the third quarter along with Luke Kornet, and immediately made an impact. Pritchard’s energy was infectious not only for his teammates, but also for the crowd at TD Garden. The third-year guard ignited a 16-0 tear to end the frame as he knocked down a pair of free throws and drilled a 3-pointer during the run.
What Hunter Henry Said About Controversial Reversed TD Catch
The Patriots didn’t lose to the Vikings on Thursday solely because of Hunter Henry’s reversed touchdown catch — but it didn’t help. Henry and Mac Jones connected during the third quarter on what initially was ruled a six-yard touchdown catch. The play would’ve broken a 23-23 tie and given New England an important touchdown lead in Minnesota.
How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
Patriots Rookie Takes Ownership After Game-Changing Mistake
The Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thursday night because of myriad mistakes in all three phases. It was a self-inflicted mess for New England. However, if you want to be unfair and boil the 33-26 loss in Minnesota down to one play, running back Pierre Strong’s late-game penalty would be a top candidate.
Why Brad Marchand Feels His Play Has Gone ‘Downhill’ Since Season Debut
Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand is his own toughest critic at the moment. Marchand, who got a late start to the campaign after undergoing double hip surgery in the offseason, offered a blunt assessment of his play following practice Saturday. He feels much hasn’t gone right for him on the ice since jumping into the lineup ahead of schedule on Oct. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings, a game in which the 34-year-old veteran scored twice and added an assist.
Watch Bruins Make NHL History With David Pastrnak’s Sick Overtime Goal
The Boston Bruins made NHL history Friday afternoon with a 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. The win marked Boston’s 12th consecutive home victory to begin the season, setting a new league record. The B’s have won 18 of their first 21 games overall, putting them atop the NHL standings with 36 points.
Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet Serve As Vital Spark For Celtics In Win
The Celtics were lifeless for much of the third quarter Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, which resulted in Boston facing a six-point deficit near the end of the frame. Needing a spark, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla turned to Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, who hadn’t yet played...
This Stat Shows How Dominant Bruins, Celtics Have Been At Home
The Bruins and Celtics both are off to hot starts to their respective seasons, but as dominant as they have been on the road, there’s just something about playing in Boston. The Celtics have won their last two games and sit atop the NBA standings with a 15-4 record while the Bruins avoided their first losing streak of the season — and first loss at TD Garden this season — with a thrilling 3-2 comeback overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday afternoon.
Sacramento Kings Season Betting Update
There have been multiple surprises early in the NBA season, but maybe none are more significant than the Sacramento Kings. You can make a case for the Utah Jazz, but when you know the recent history of the Kings, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2006, their 10-7 record is more surprising. An 8-2 stretch over their last ten games has put the Western Conference on notice.
Jim Montgomery Used NHL History As Motivation For Bruins
BOSTON — The Bruins had a chance to make NHL history Friday afternoon at TD Garden, and for a little while it looked a tad bleak. Boston completed the comeback, however, and earned a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to two goals from David Krejci and a rocket from David Pastrnak in overtime.
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Provides Update On Linus Ullmark
BOSTON — Just as Jeremy Swayman returned from injury did the Bruins lose Linus Ullmark. The Bruins goalie left with 13:03 in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes during Friday afternoon’s game after Connor Clifton fell awkwardly on top of him. Ullmark had just made some spectacular saves to keep the ‘Canes’ lead at one, but after a few minutes of being down on the ice, he skated to the bench and down the tunnel.
Patrice Bergeron Reflects On Standing Ovation For 1,000th Point
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron is having himself one heck of a week. The Bruins captain amassed his 1,000th career point — all with Boston — while the B’s were on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron was met with a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd during the Bruins’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday afternoon before his team made NHL history with its thrilling 3-2 overtime win.
Bruins-Hurricanes Game Had Playoff-Like Atmosphere At TD Garden
BOSTON — For a game in late November, TD Garden sure sounded like it was hosting a Bruins playoff game. The home crowd was behind Boston every step of the way against the Carolina Hurricanes, especially after David Krejci brought the B’s within one in the second and tied it at 2-2 in the third. The building felt like it was shaking from the ground up. The fans were chanting “goal” when it came to the officials reviewing Krejci’s second goal and were singing to every song the Garden played at the top of their lungs.
Jake DeBrusk Has Terrific Response To His NHL Combine Photo
Tom Brady’s NFL combine photo lives in infamy and has stuck with the quarterback throughout his legendary career. While it doesn’t rise up nearly to the level of Brady’s, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk had his own combine photo resurface while taking part in the “NHL ’23 Awkward or Awesome Cup.”
Celtics Wrap: Boston Overcomes Sloppy Start To Third Quarter Vs. Kings
The Boston Celtics are winners in back-to-back contests, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 122-104, at TD Garden on Friday night. With the win, the Celtics improved to 15-4 on the season and 8-1 at home, while the Kings fell to 10-8 with their second consecutive loss. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics...
What Jayson Tatum Believes Is So ‘Impressive’ About Celtics’ Start
There’s a lot to like about the Celtics’ strong start to the season, but Jayson Tatum has his eyes on one specific aspect. Boston is off to a 14-4 start following their 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at TD Garden. They’ve received contributions from all over the roster on their way to possessing the NBA’s top-rated offense, as well as its best record. That in itself is impressive, but doing it without a starter and key contributor from a year ago? That deserves to be acknowledged as well.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0