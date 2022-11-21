ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fullerton.edu

More Than 500 Titans Volunteer for Fall Day of Service

Earlier this month, more than 500 Cal State Fullerton students, faculty members and staff volunteered for the university’s Fall Day of Service. As a result of this effort, three murals were painted for three local hospitals, 125 members of the military will receive postcards to thank them for their service, and almost 40,000 pounds of produce was packed for the Orange County Food Bank and the university’s own ASI Food Pantry that provides food to students who are food insecure.
theregistrysocal.com

Chapman University Pays $160MM for 250-Unit Apartment Building Near Campus in Anaheim

ANAHEIM — Chapman University has purchased an apartment building in Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle to provide additional campus housing for students. The new residence hall to be named Chapman Court is located at 2045 S. State College Boulevard, just two blocks away from Chapman Grand. The university’s $160 million acquisition will offer students a building with individual unit amenities, including washers and dryers in every apartment, a full kitchen with high-end finishes and appliances, and a large on-site fitness center.
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public health department offers tips to avoid spreading viruses at gatherings

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging the public Thursday to take “sensible health safety measures” to protect the most vulnerable people at Thanksgiving gatherings from COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. The combination of being up-to-date on vaccines, testing,...
coastreportonline.com

Porter, Foley win key OC seats

Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County. According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

City Doubles Down on Services for Homeless People

First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On Tuesday, the Burbank City Council unanimously adopted its 2023-2028 homelessness plan, formalizing its intentions to expand services, laying out plans to build the city’s first supportive housing shelter and establishing a new Homeless Advisory Committee. Homelessness...
BURBANK, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Alexander Duncan | Another Blow to Democracy

Voters in L.A. County have dealt a blow to the democratic process by voting yes and passing Measure A this past election. For those unaware, Measure A gives the county Board of Supervisors the power to remove an elected sheriff from office. Voters need to realize they effectively said their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy