ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

OSU launches Opendorse NIL marketplace

OSU continues to follow the name, image and likeness trend. Opendorse’s OSU NIL marketplace is now available for fans and potential business partners to connect with OSU student-athletes. Fans can visit the website at okstate.com/marketplace. “Creating the marketplace is our next step to maximize name, image and likeness opportunities...
STILLWATER, OK
columbusfreepress.com

Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":

Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
COLUMBUS, OH
back2stonewall.com

CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!

Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers renovating Huckleberry House, which serves at-risk teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huckleberry House is used to caring for at-risk and homeless youth in the Columbus community. This time, it's the one getting the helping hand. Huckleberry House's second floor is getting a major makeover by volunteers. The last renovations were done in the 1970s. NARI brought the...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

A weed’s dream come true

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pickerington Food Pantry deals with possible domain hack

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — “We’ve got families and seniors who have to make a choice between medication, food and a gift for a loved one,” Vanessa Niekamp said. Niekamp is the executive director of the Pickerington Food Pantry. She says 75 meals have been delivered to clients ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving. She’s extra thankful after a recent technical snag.
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Today marion crash

OSU marching band selects “I-dotter” for rivalry …. OSU marching band selects "I-dotter" for rivalry week. Whether by air or land, Thanksgiving travel busier …. Whether by air or land, Thanksgiving travel busier than last 2 years. Groveport schools to hold safety meeting. Loaded guns being brought to...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Smith, runners, grab slew of Big 12 postseason awards

The awards continued for OSU cross country a few days after the season ended. The Cowboys and Cowgirls earned four of the five Big 12 postseason awards. Dave Smith earned the men’s and women’s Coach of the Year award after the teams swept the Big 12 Championships in October. He also earned the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Midwest Region men’s and women’s Coach of the Year award.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy