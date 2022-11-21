ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Traveling across Texas for Thanksgiving: The best and worst places to fuel up

By Alejandra Yañez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5OIW_0jJ6k4b700

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks.

As of Monday, the cheapest gas averages in Texas could be found in Hidalgo County.

According to a AAA report, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. Hover, prices were well below that price Monday at pumps across Texoma.

Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’

Cheapest to most-expensive average gas prices in Texas

For those scrambling to make it to Thanksgiving dinner tables in other cities this week, below is a list of prices for regular unleaded gas prices throughout the state, as of Monday:

  • McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $2.799
  • Corpus Christi: $2.816
  • Brownsville-Harlingen: $2.821
  • Sherman-Denison: $2.831
  • Victoria: $2.850
  • Laredo: $2.866
  • Dallas: $2.917
  • San Antonio: $2.922
  • Fort Worth-Arlington: $2.933
  • Waco: $2.938
  • Tyler: $2.988
  • Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $2.943
  • Houston: $2.990
  • Austin-San Marcos: $3.006
  • Lubbock: $3.007
  • Amarillo: $3.009
  • Beaumont-Port Arthur: $3.013
  • Texarkana: $3.023
  • Galveston-Texas City : $3.027
  • San Angelo: $3.031
  • Longview: $3.032
  • College Station-Bryan: $3.087
  • Abilene: $3.091
  • El Paso: $3.138
  • Wichita Falls: $3.148
  • Odessa: $3.166
  • Midland: $3.212

The state of Texas ranks No. 1 among the Top 10 least expensive markets with prices averaging at $2.99; followed by Georgia ($3.10), Mississippi ($3.12), Arkansas ($3.13), Louisiana ($3.17), Oklahoma ($3.18), Tennessee ($3.20), Alabama ($3.22), South Carolina ($3.22) and Missouri ($3.24), the AAA reported.

You might only need $1 M to retire in Wichita Falls

How are prices changing in Texas

Prices have been on a downward trend since the summer when the highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.69 in June. This week, Texas gas prices sit at nearly the same averages that drivers would have found a year ago, with the current average only a couple cents cheaper than the $3.01 average in 2021.

Within Texas, though, prices indicate that those traveling in North and West Texas will likely find some of the state’s highest prices. Terrell County holds the highest average for a gallon of gas at $3.89 as of Monday.

Counties in South Texas have the lowest prices, with Hidalgo County being the cheapest at $2.79 as of Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

4th round high school football playoff matchups

Three Texoma teams have advanced to the fourth round of the Texas high school football playoffs. Here are the times, dates and locations: Class 4AWichita Falls (9-4) vs Decatur (10-3) | 7 p.m. Friday (12/2) at Collins Stadium (Denton) Class 3AHolliday (13-0) vs Gunter (12-0) | 7 p.m. Friday (12/2) at The Star (Frisco) Class […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes

Johnson’s Senate Bill 82 would remove some language from laws on how educators must instruct sex education in Texas schools and repeal language stating “homosexuality” is illegal. Senate Bill 81 also removes language related to the criminality of same-sex sexual conduct and changes the family code to say “spouse” instead of “husband and wife.”
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy