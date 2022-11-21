Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Openly gay footballer feels 'excluded' over FIFA ban of 'OneLove' armband at World Cup
Josh Cavallo, an openly gay footballer for Adelaide United of the Australian A-League, has criticized FIFA's ban on players wearing "OneLove" anti-discrimination armbands during the World Cup held in Qatar. "I’m disappointed in FIFA. They have made me feel excluded," Cavallo told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour (h/t Emmet Lyons and Ami...
Budweiser to Ship Unsold Beer to Nation That Wins Qatar World Cup
The brand appears to have found a solution after FIFA banned the sale of alcohol at the tournament’s venues.
US Journalist Slams Qatar After Getting Detained Over Rainbow Shirt At FIFA World Cup: 'Keeps Moving Goalposts'
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl said he was detained by security staff after he wore a rainbow shirt to the U.S. World Cup opener against Wales in Qatar. What Happened: Wahl wore the rainbow shirt to Qatar's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium where the match was taking place, to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community after a Qatari ambassador, earlier this month, said homosexuality was "damage in the mind."
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
2 brothers, 2 teams, 2 contrasting experiences at World Cup
The Williams brothers have managed to mark both sides of their heritage in the most incredible way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
Richarlison and Brazil arrive to sprinkle their stardust on World Cup
It’s fair to observe that any World Cup can never really start until Brazil have played. The magic of this most famous of tournaments never truly hits its peak until the Selecao’s stardust is sprinkled upon it.At this one, here in Qatar, the real tournament kicked off five days in with the five-time winners - and opponents Serbia - the 31st and 32nd teams to get their campaigns off and running. They had top billing. After the undercard, the main event.For the swathes of yellow streaming into Lusail Stadium it wasn’t a moment too soon, the sight and sound and...
Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — European soccer showed its public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino again Wednesday at the World Cup — this time in the Denmark camp. Denmark pledged it wouldn’t vote for Infantino, who is running unopposed for re-election in March. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Referee makes history during World Cup match
In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence. Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
USA vs. England could change world's perception of American soccer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — This United States men's national team has been on a mission to shift the way the world perceives American soccer. And what better way to change minds than to beat England, a favorite to win it all, in the World Cup?. The USMNT has a...
Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup at these metro Phoenix bars
The FIFA World Cup kicked off this weekend in Qatar where an opening ceremony on Sunday evening began with a performance by BTS' Jung Kook. For Valley football fans who couldn't make the trip to Qatar, but want to enjoy the comradery of cheering with a crowd, there are several sports bars broadcasting the matches, starting with Team USA's first match against Wales, which kicked off at noon on Nov. 21.
Morgan Freeman Criticized For Participating In 2022 Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony
Actor Morgan Freeman is being criticized for participating in the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. According to USA Today, the Academy Award-winning actor was on hand at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha to narrate the opening segment, The Calling, on Nov. 20. Qatar is facing criticism...
BBC
World Cup 2022: OneLove armband - Germany players cover mouths amid row with Fifa
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Germany players covered their mouths during the team photograph before...
Otter Hilariously Predicts Outcome of Major World Cup Shock With Tiny Ball
Taiyo, an eight-year-old male, predicted the four-time World Cup winning nation would lose its opening game.
programminginsider.com
2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup Soccer TV and Announcer Schedule
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Fox Sports will present all 64 matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ live across the Fox broadcast network (35) —21 group stage matches, six round of 16 matches, four quarterfinal matches, two semifinal matches, the third-place match and the FIFA World Cup™ Final — and FS1 (29) — 27 group stage matches and two round of 16 matches — with every match live streaming on the Fox Sports App.
Japan fans clean up stadium after historic World Cup win over Germany
Japan fans were spotted cleaning up the Khalifa International Stadium after the historic 2-1 victory over Germany at the 2022 World Cup.
Yardbarker
Germany's Joshua Kimmich discusses controversy surrounding World Cup taking place in Qatar
Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has hit out at widespread criticisms over the 2022 FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar. "I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even if it takes place here," Kimmich told reporters Tuesday ahead of Germany's tournament opener against Japan on Wednesday, per ESPN/The Associated Press/Reuters. "It's a huge dream for all of us, we're all on fire. We all want to play a good tournament, we all want to win tomorrow and yes, it's not our fault where the World Cup takes place."
dexerto.com
How to play Modern Warfare 2’s World Cup mode: Get free rewards on Support a Team
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is in full swing and Modern Warfare 2 has marked the occasion with a prediction challenge. Here’s how to participate in the Support a Team event. Modern Warfare 2 already got into the World Cup spirit by releasing a Neymar Operator skin on November 21. Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi will also be added as playable Operators. As part of the Modern Warfare FC event, Activision plans on introducing a CODBall mode inspired by Rocket League.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0