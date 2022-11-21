Read full article on original website
news9.com
Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Fire At Wimbledon Apartments
Tulsa fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Wimbledon Place Apartments near 51st and Memorial. Crews were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. as smoke was seen. Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out safely before putting the flames out. "Once they got...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man accused of firing shots near BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man in connection to the shots fired near the BOK Center Thursday night. Around 9:45 Thursday night, police say a witness reported seeing a Black male in a yellow and black plaid shirt fire two to three shots west of the BOK Center, put the gun back in his pocket and continue walking.
news9.com
Authorities Battle House Fire In Broken Arrow, No Injuries Reported
Authorities said no injuries were reported after crews battled a fire in a Broken Arrow home Thursday afternoon. The Broken Arrow Fire Department responded to the home at W. Galveston St. near W. Houston St. around noon. BAFD said the fire started on the second story of the house and...
Glenpool police investigate fatal stabbing
Police say 27-year-old Richard Harris was arrested at the scene after someone reported a stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
news9.com
1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested
A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities. Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street. Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim. The 29-year-old victim was pronounced...
okcfox.com
Jennings woman killed in fatal crash in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Friday that left a woman dead near Carney in Lincoln County. Officials say 64-year-old Teresa Jennings of Jennings was involved in a crash with another driver on Highway-177 when she was killed. Jennings was pronounced dead at the...
KTUL
Mom arrested, accused of firing shot admitting she was upset she couldn't 'see her kids'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of firing shots at a home. Around 10 a.m. Friday, a caller reported shots fired near Pine and Peoria. The caller stated that Quinteisha Rice was driving a white Chevy Impala and fired a shot at them. Gilcrease Division...
TPD reminds people to not store guns in cars, shares gun storage tips
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is sharing gun storage tips as well as reminding people not to store guns in their cars. In a social media post, TPD said Tulsans reported about 40 guns a month were stolen from their cars. Half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half occurred while the car was unlocked.
news9.com
Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank
Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
KTUL
Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
blackchronicle.com
Bartlesville Radio » News » Collinsville Man Indicted by Oklahoma Grand Jury
A Collinsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Tulsa for felonious crimes he allegedly dedicated just lately associated to firearms. Curt Thomas Been, age 52, is charged with felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unregistered weapon created from a shotgun. Been is banned from possession firearms as a result of a former conviction on a felony.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman who allegedly fell out of car, caused crash, drove away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the following people. TPD says that on Tuesday, around 11:50 a.m. a gray Jeep Cherokee was being driven by the woman pictured when it crashed into a parked red Ford pickup at a gas station near Admiral and yale.
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
News On 6
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
