Greenville stores bracing for holiday shopping rush

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After you stuff yourself with Thanksgiving favorites, you can hit the stores with Black Friday shopping.

We’re checking in with local retail stores to see how they and their staff are preparing ahead of the holiday rush.

Kimberly Morgan, with Vestique, here in Greenville says, her staff is prepared and bracing themselves.

“We’re usually busy right at the start. I would say it’s a madhouse in here right at the beginning but we always prepare, have enough people working so that we can keep the fitting rooms rotating, and have extra help at the register. And we even have it set up where we can ring people up on their phones this year, so that’s good”, stated Morgan.

And following Black Friday there will be a Small Business Saturday event. More than a dozen Greenville businesses will be participating.

