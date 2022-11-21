Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
Owasso Holly Trolley Returns For 16th Year
The Owasso Holly Trolley is back Friday for its 16th year. The free service allows people to park their cars and ride the trolley to different shopping destinations around Owasso. The trolley runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will stop at Bath & Body Works, Hibbett Sports, JCPenney,...
Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank
Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Fire At Wimbledon Apartments
Tulsa fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Wimbledon Place Apartments near 51st and Memorial. Crews were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. as smoke was seen. Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out safely before putting the flames out. "Once they got...
Shoppers Line Up For Black Friday Deals At Woodland Hills Mall
Many stores are now open for shoppers to come and take advantage of some good deals. Some people lined up as early as midnight to get a good deal on new shoes at Woodland Hills Mall. News On 6's Cal Day was there as the doors opened.
Tulsan Families Make Memories While Black Friday Shopping
Millions of people are shopping on this Black Friday and are looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck. People at the Woodland Hills in Tulsa are doing the same while making family memories. "Tradition. It's our family tradition," said Laandra Farley. Meet the Farleys. Brooklynn and...
Shop Small Tulsa Initiative Encourages People To Shop Locally
An event that encourages people in Tulsa to shop locally, while also giving them a chance to win prizes, is happening for the first time Saturday. This first-year initiative is designed to encourage people to support local businesses. Charla Murrah is the owner of The Lolly Garden, a children’s boutique...
Authorities Battle House Fire In Broken Arrow, No Injuries Reported
Authorities said no injuries were reported after crews battled a fire in a Broken Arrow home Thursday afternoon. The Broken Arrow Fire Department responded to the home at W. Galveston St. near W. Houston St. around noon. BAFD said the fire started on the second story of the house and...
'Downtown Days Of Wonder' Helps Put Local Businesses On Display
Pop-up shops are taking over some Downtown Tulsa storefronts. Eight businesses are moving into vacant spaces for the holiday season. Fallon Dickson was living in San Diego and working in accounting when the stock market crashed in 2008. She decided to leave her job and move back to Tulsa to...
1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested
A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities. Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street. Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim. The 29-year-old victim was pronounced...
Arvest 'Winterfest' Kicks Off In Tulsa With New Additions For 2022
One of Tulsa’s biggest winter events just kicked off Friday with a celebration and tree lighting. A big addition to this year's Winterfest is a 50-foot animated tree and organizers say it's all a part of turning downtown Tulsa into a winter wonderland. “To be able to put this...
TPD: Stolen U-Haul Leads To Drug Trafficking Arrests In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said multiple people were arrested Friday night after officers found a stolen U-Haul pickup in a motel parking lot. Police said Jason Solis was in the driver's seat of the pickup in the Clarion Motel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial when officers found it. Solis told officers...
French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show
A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner. He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either. Winston also...
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists
A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
Bristow Public Library Selling Thousands of Books at Upcoming Sale
As holiday shoppers get busy this weekend, the Bristow Public Library is offering some great deals on books. From children's books to novels and cookbooks, there is a bit of everything for sale. About 3,000 books at the Bristow Public Library need new homes. "They're just kind of taking up...
Meals On Wheels Delivers Holiday Meals, Asks For Help All Year Long
Hundreds of Meals on Wheels volunteers were busy Thursday delivering more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those unable to leave their homes. Lindsay and Jacqueline Perkins are spending part of their holiday giving back, making sure people get a hot meal and a friendly smile on Thanksgiving. "...I didn't know...
Bixby Strikes Back, Beats Jenks In Semifinal Match-Up
Three weeks and one day after the Jenks Trojans ended the nation's longest active high school football winning streak they came face-to-face with the Bixby Spartans again but this time in the semi-finals. There was some though back and forth but in the end the Spartans get revenge and move on, as they win 28-14.
Owasso Defeats Union In Overtime, 50-47
The Owasso Rams are heading to state after their win against Union Friday, 50-47. The game lasted about four hours with six overtime periods. The Rams are set to take on Bixby for the state championship on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma.
